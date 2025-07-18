Trending
U.S. News
July 18, 2025 / 12:43 AM

U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, 42, was sanctioned by the United States on Thursday on accusations of being the leader of the Tren de Aragua gang. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department/Release
Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, 42, was sanctioned by the United States on Thursday on accusations of being the leader of the Tren de Aragua gang. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department/Release

July 18 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned the head of the Tren de Aragua gang and five key leaders and affiliates as the Trump administration targets criminal organizations as part of its immigration crackdown.

Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, 42, is accused of being the leader of Tren de Aragua, and of expanding it from a Venezuelan prison gang involved in extortion and bribery to what the Treasury said was "an organization with growing influence throughout the Western Hemisphere."

Under the previous Biden administration, the State Department issued a reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to his arrest or conviction.

Guerrero Flores, also known as Nino Guerrero, was sanctioned Thursday by the Treasury, along with Yohan Jose Romero, 47, Josue Angel Santana Pena, 30, Wilmer Jose Perez Castillo, 39, Wendy Marbelys Rios Gomez, 45, and Felix Anner Castillo Rondon, 41.

Related

"Today's action highlights the critical role of leaders like Nino Guerrero and his lieutenants in Tren de Aragua's efforts to increase its destabilizing influence throughout the region," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"The Trump administration will not allow Tren de Aragua to continue to terrorize our communities and harm innocent Americans."

The sanctions freeze all property under the designated individual's name and bar U.S. persons from doing business with them.

Tren de Aragua has been a target of the Trump administration, which has sought to conduct mass deportations and close the border to undocumented migrants.

On Feb. 20, the U.S. State Department designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization.

The following month, President Donald Trump tried to use the gang, under unfounded claims it was "perpetrating, attempting and threatening an invasion" of the United States, to invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador -- a move that has since been blocked by the courts.

The FBI on Thursday also added Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, with the State Department offering a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to his arrest of conviction.

Mosquera Serrano is accused of being a leader of Tren de Aragua and is the first member of the gang to be added to the FBI's infamous list.

Latest Headlines

Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "any and all" grand jury testimony related to the disgraced, deceased financier.
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
July 17 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives voted to regulate digital currencies and protect their owners on Thursday during what many lawmakers called "crypto week."
Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources
July 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Thursday announced a new resource designed to increase employment rates and apprenticeship program participation among millions of disabled veterans.
Netflix reports 45% increase in profit for Q2
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Netflix reports 45% increase in profit for Q2
July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix reported total Q2 revenues of $11.08 billion, with an operating income of $3.8 billion and margin of 34.1%, beyond last year and market estimates.
FOX Sports and Barstool Sports announce content collaboration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FOX Sports and Barstool Sports announce content collaboration
July 17 (UPI) -- Barstool Sports, a blog, TV and multimedia company, is joining forces with FOX Sports to share content. Barstool will join FOX shows and host a studio show.
Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
WASHINGTON, July 17 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied on the fifth anniversary of John Lewis' death to honor his legacy and denounce the Trump administration's rollback of civil and human rights.
Waves of severe storms to strike central, eastern U.S. as heat dome builds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Waves of severe storms to strike central, eastern U.S. as heat dome builds
Warm, humid conditions across the central and eastern United States have made the region especially vulnerable to flash flooding, weather forecasters say.
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a memo Thursday recommending one day in jail for Louisville detective Brett Hankison. He shot into Breonna Taylor's home.
Authorities investigate deadly National Park plane crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Authorities investigate deadly National Park plane crash
July 17 (UPI) -- Federal investigators are on the scene of a small plane crash in the Pacific Northwest that killed one person and left two others injured in a remote part of Olympic National Park in Washington.
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has swelling in his legs that is caused by a condition that lowers the effectiveness of some veins, a recent medical diagnosis says.

Trending Stories

DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
DOJ fires prosecutor Maurene Comey amid Epstein files fallout
DOJ fires prosecutor Maurene Comey amid Epstein files fallout

Follow Us