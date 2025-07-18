Trending
July 18, 2025 / 1:34 PM

LA County Sheriff deputies killed in explosion

By Simon Corlett
At least three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies (pictured in June) were killed during an explosion at a department facility Friday morning. File Photo by Jim Ruymen
July 18 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead following an explosion early Friday morning at a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department facility.

The three people killed are deputies with the law enforcement agency, KTLA first reported.

Officials have not said what caused the explosion, which took place at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles at about 7:30 a.m. PDT Friday, the LA Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Other injuries have been reported but authorities have not elaborated on their nature or extent.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he had been briefed on the situation and "has offered full state assistance."

The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad responded to the scene following the explosion.

Federal officials are also involved in the investigation.

"Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff's deputies killed," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Bondi said she had been in contact with Central District of California U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli's office.

"We are closely monitoring the tragic incident that took the lives of three sheriff's deputies at a training facility in Los Angeles," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on X.

"Our federal partners are on the ground, and we are working to support the ongoing response."

"I am heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that has unfolded today at an LA County Sheriff's Department facility. I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected," LASD Supervisor Kathryn Barger told KNBC-TV.

"My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff's Department during this difficult time. I stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead,"

