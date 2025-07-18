Trending
Iranian LSU students released after 'ruse' arrest

By Simon Corlett
Two Iranian graduate students in Louisiana have been released from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement custody after their lawyers took issue with ICE agents using a "ruse" to lure them outside to be arrested.
July 18 (UPI) -- Two Iranian graduate students in Louisiana have been released from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement custody after lawyers took issue with ICE agents using a "ruse" to "lure" them outside to be arrested.

The couple was released this week and all proceedings against them dropped after their lawyers and the American Civil Liberties Union challenged the procedure surrounding the June 22 arrest at an off-campus apartment in Baton Rouge, La.

ICE agents enlisted the help of the Louisiana State Police to convince Pouria Pourhosseinhendabad and Parisa Firouzabadi they were there to speak to the mechanical engineering students about a hit-and-run reported the two had reported weeks earlier.

When the married couple stepped outside to show police their vehicle, they were taken into custody and later challenged the detention in immigration court.

Pourhosseinhendabad and Firouzabadi are both doctoral students at Louisiana State University, having arrived in the United States in 2023. Both are legally allowed to remain in the country, although Firouzabadi's student visa was not formally renewed.

"There's a significant problem with how the two of them were arrested, because there were no exigent circumstances that required any type of Ruse," ACLU of Louisiana Legal Director Nora Ahmed told WBRZ-TV in an interview.

Ahmed said ICE agents at the time came only with an administrative warrant that does not require a person to permit law enforcement entry into a dwelling.

She said the federal officials could easily have obtained the necessary judicial warrant that would have made the arrest permissible.

"So, it appears that there was some type of desire not to get that judicial warrant to enter the home, but they could have done that because there were no exigent circumstances that required them to enter the home," Ahmen said.

Pourhosseinhendabad and Firouzabadi were arrested after an anonymous tip to ICE, The Illuminator reported.

Court documents uploaded weeks after the arrest show the reason for the detention as visa-related, noting that Firouzabadi was deportable because of a lack of renewal. Pourhosseinhendabad's visa remains current. The two were held in separate detention centers in Mississippi.

The arrest came a day after U.S. warplanes attacked three Iranian military sites linked to enriched uranium.

Days later, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security warned of a "heightened threat environment" because of the attacks on Iran.

"There's still a visa revocation charge on her (Firouzabadi) updated document, but we no longer see any suggestion of espionage or sabotage," Ahmed told WBRZ-TV.

"That's also deeply concerning because it would suggest that there was bombing, arrest, an attempt at justification, and then a review as to whether those charges could stand, and then a retraction of that, but it takes days for any of that to occur."

Truth Social app now available for iPads
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Truth Social app now available for iPads
July 18 (UPI) -- Users of Truth Social can now post and scroll the platform from their iPads, its operators announced Friday. It has released an app designed for the device.
New $250 visa fee goes into effect for tourists, foreign workers
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
New $250 visa fee goes into effect for tourists, foreign workers
July 18 (UPI) -- Many foeeign workers and visitors to the U,S. will soon have to pay a $250 "visa integrity fee" to enter the country. It was in the One Big Beautiful Bill.
Mystery illness sickens dozens aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mystery illness sickens dozens aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that an unknown illness sickened several people aboard a cruise ship earlier this month.
Musk's brain-computer interface company sought 'disadvantaged' status
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Musk's brain-computer interface company sought 'disadvantaged' status
July 18 (UPI) -- Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer technology firm, self-certified with the Small Business Administration in Washington as a "small disadvantaged business."
Delta Air Lines' AI determines airfares for some passengers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delta Air Lines' AI determines airfares for some passengers
July 18 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines has begun to use AI to price tickets, charging people based on a calculation of what they should pay rather than a standard fare for all passengers.
Coming PBS, NPR cuts already hurting many stations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Coming PBS, NPR cuts already hurting many stations
July 18 (UPI) -- U.S. House of Representatives signed President Donald Trump's bill to rescind $1.1 billion in funds to public broadcasting. The cuts already hurt stations.
Manhunt on for suspects who fled Texas crash that killed 4, injured 18
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Manhunt on for suspects who fled Texas crash that killed 4, injured 18
July 18 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and 18 injured, including children and seniors, after a high-speed multi-vehicle collision in San Antonio on Interstate 35, the city's Police Department said.
Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University
July 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into George Mason University, over alleged illegal hiring practices.
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives early Friday passed President Donald Trump's bill to rescind some $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds.
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
July 18 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned the head of the Tren de Aragua gang and five key leaders and affiliates on Thursday.

