Truth Social app now available for iPads

A photo of the social media platform Truth Social, shown on a mobile phone in Washington, D.C., in April 2024. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA

July 18 (UPI) -- Users of Truth Social can now post and scroll the platform from their iPads. Its operators announced Friday it has released an app designed for the device.

In a press release, the Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. said the app is available to download via the Apple App Store, and is designed specifically for the iPad operating system, so that its layout is optimized for iPad screens.

Users should note, the company said, that Trump Media expects to continue to stress test the app as its updated based on input collected from users.

The iPad version of the Truth Social app joins other devices upon which it is available, such as Android and iOS, plus it can be found on the Internet and on a number of smart and app-friendly televisions.