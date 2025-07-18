Trending
U.S. News
July 18, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Truth Social app now available for iPads

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A photo of the social media platform Truth Social, shown on a mobile phone in Washington, D.C., in April 2024. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA
A photo of the social media platform Truth Social, shown on a mobile phone in Washington, D.C., in April 2024. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA

July 18 (UPI) -- Users of Truth Social can now post and scroll the platform from their iPads. Its operators announced Friday it has released an app designed for the device.

In a press release, the Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. said the app is available to download via the Apple App Store, and is designed specifically for the iPad operating system, so that its layout is optimized for iPad screens.

Users should note, the company said, that Trump Media expects to continue to stress test the app as its updated based on input collected from users.

The iPad version of the Truth Social app joins other devices upon which it is available, such as Android and iOS, plus it can be found on the Internet and on a number of smart and app-friendly televisions.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New $250 visa fee goes into effect for tourists, foreign workers
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
New $250 visa fee goes into effect for tourists, foreign workers
July 18 (UPI) -- Many foeeign workers and visitors to the U,S. will soon have to pay a $250 "visa integrity fee" to enter the country. It was in the One Big Beautiful Bill.
Iranian LSU students released after 'ruse' arrest
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Iranian LSU students released after 'ruse' arrest
July 18 (UPI) -- Two Iranian graduate students in Louisiana have been released from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement custody after their lawyers took issue with ICE agents using a "ruse" to lure them outside to be arrested.
Mystery illness sickens dozens aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mystery illness sickens dozens aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that an unknown illness sickened several people aboard a cruise ship earlier this month.
Musk's brain-computer interface company sought 'disadvantaged' status
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Musk's brain-computer interface company sought 'disadvantaged' status
July 18 (UPI) -- Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer technology firm, self-certified with the Small Business Administration in Washington as a "small disadvantaged business."
Delta Air Lines' AI determines airfares for some passengers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delta Air Lines' AI determines airfares for some passengers
July 18 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines has begun to use AI to price tickets, charging people based on a calculation of what they should pay rather than a standard fare for all passengers.
Coming PBS, NPR cuts already hurting many stations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Coming PBS, NPR cuts already hurting many stations
July 18 (UPI) -- U.S. House of Representatives signed President Donald Trump's bill to rescind $1.1 billion in funds to public broadcasting. The cuts already hurt stations.
Manhunt on for suspects who fled Texas crash that killed 4, injured 18
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Manhunt on for suspects who fled Texas crash that killed 4, injured 18
July 18 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and 18 injured, including children and seniors, after a high-speed multi-vehicle collision in San Antonio on Interstate 35, the city's Police Department said.
Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University
July 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into George Mason University, over alleged illegal hiring practices.
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives early Friday passed President Donald Trump's bill to rescind some $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds.
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
July 18 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned the head of the Tren de Aragua gang and five key leaders and affiliates on Thursday.

Trending Stories

Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage

Follow Us