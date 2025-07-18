Trending
U.S. News
July 18, 2025 / 9:52 AM

Coming PBS, NPR cuts already hurting many stations

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
The headquarters for National Public Radio in Washington, D.C., in May. Early Friday morning the House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump's bill to cut PBS and NPR funding. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The headquarters for National Public Radio in Washington, D.C., in May. Early Friday morning the House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump's bill to cut PBS and NPR funding. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- A bill rescinding $1.1 billion in funds to public broadcasting is awaiting President Donald Trump's signature, and many critics, including some Republicans, say it will devastate some rural areas and even put the country in danger.

The claw-back bill will cut $9 billion in total, including major reductions to foreign aid. It passed the House early Friday morning.

The public stations already have received funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to get them through September. Once that money runs out, more than 100 PBS and NPR stations are at risk of closing. The cuts will hit especially hard in rural areas.

For example, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit off the coast of Alaska on Wednesday. Public media helped broadcast a tsunami alert, said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

"Their response to today's earthquake is a perfect example of the incredible public service these stations provide," Murkowski said Wednesday on X. "They deliver local news, weather updates, and, yes, emergency alerts that save human lives."

Murkowski was one of two Republican senators who voted against the bill.

The effects of the cutting off of funding could be even wider-reaching than expected, obsersers said.

"Failing stations will create a cascade effect in this highly connected and interdependent system, impacting content producers and leading to the potential collapse of additional distressed stations in other areas of the country," Tim Isgitt, CEO of advisory firm Public Media Company, told The New York Times.

An analysis by non-profit Public Media Company identified 78 public radio organizations and 37 TV organizations that will likely close. They rely on funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for about 30% of their budgets.

"I think unfortunately this is cutting off their constituents' noses to spite NPR's face," NPR CEO Katherine Maher said Wednesday on CNN. "It doesn't help anyone to take this funding away."

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger said in a statement that the cuts "will be especially devastating to smaller stations and those serving large rural areas."

"Many of our stations, which provide access to free unique local programming and emergency alerts, will now be forced to make hard decisions in the weeks and months ahead," she said.

Reporting on local issues will see cuts, too.

Michigan's WKAR Public Media general manager Shawn Turner said he has already had to lay off nine staffers because of the impending cuts, noting that about 16% of WKAR's budget comes from federal funding.

The cuts will prevent the newsroom from doing investigations into issues like the impact of tariffs on Michigan's manufacturing industry, he said.

"We've been able to ask [reporters] to begin to do a deep dive in really understanding how that's going to impact the community so that we have that reporting ready to go," Turner said. "Our ability to do that going forward is going to be limited."

Native American areas will also suffer from the cuts.

They pose "an immediate threat to the survival of small, rural, and Tribal stations across the country," said Loris Taylor, head of Native Public Media.

"These hyperlocal stations, many of which are the only source of local news, emergency alerts, educational programming, and cultural preservation, operate with limited resources and rely on [the Corporation for Public Broadcasting] funding to stay on the air."

Taylor heads a network of 57 Native radio stations. She had privately implored Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., to reject the package, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

"Without this federal support, Native and rural communities stand to lose critical lifelines that connect them to the rest of the nation," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Musk's brain-computer interface company sought 'disadvantaged' status
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Musk's brain-computer interface company sought 'disadvantaged' status
July 18 (UPI) -- Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer technology firm, self-certified with the Small Business Administration in Washington as a "small disadvantaged business."
Delta Air Lines' AI determines airfares for some passengers
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Delta Air Lines' AI determines airfares for some passengers
July 18 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines has begun to use AI to price tickets, charging people based on a calculation of what they should pay rather than a standard fare for all passengers.
Manhunt on for suspects who fled Texas crash that killed 4, injured 18
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Manhunt on for suspects who fled Texas crash that killed 4, injured 18
July 18 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and 18 injured, including children and seniors, after a high-speed multi-vehicle collision in San Antonio on Interstate 35, the city's Police Department said.
Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University
July 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into George Mason University, over alleged illegal hiring practices.
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives early Friday passed President Donald Trump's bill to rescind some $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds.
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
July 18 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned the head of the Tren de Aragua gang and five key leaders and affiliates on Thursday.
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "any and all" grand jury testimony related to the disgraced, deceased financier.
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
July 17 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives voted to regulate digital currencies and protect their owners on Thursday during what many lawmakers called "crypto week."
Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources
July 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Thursday announced a new resource designed to increase employment rates and apprenticeship program participation among millions of disabled veterans.
Netflix reports 45% increase in profit for Q2
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Netflix reports 45% increase in profit for Q2
July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix reported total Q2 revenues of $11.08 billion, with an operating income of $3.8 billion and margin of 34.1%, beyond last year and market estimates.

Trending Stories

Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency

Follow Us