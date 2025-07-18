Trending
U.S. News
July 18, 2025 / 10:28 AM

Musk's brain-computer interface company sought 'disadvantaged' status

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Elon Musk's Neuralink company reportedly claimed to be a "small disadvantaged business" in a filing with the Small Business Administration shortly before investors valued the company in the billions of dollars. File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
Elon Musk's Neuralink company reportedly claimed to be a "small disadvantaged business" in a filing with the Small Business Administration shortly before investors valued the company in the billions of dollars. File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's brain-implant company, Neuralink, which helps paralyzed people regain some independence, allegedly claimed "small disadvantaged business" status in a filing with the Small Business Administration earlier this year.

The filing was made just weeks before the company received a valuation of $9 billion in June in a funding round aimed at making the tech available to more patients and developing new interfaces that "deepen the connection between biological and artificial intelligence."

SDB status, the eligibility for which is majority ownership and control by one or more "disadvantaged" individuals who are "socially disadvantaged and economically disadvantaged," can make it easier to secure government contracts.

The Code of Federal Regulations further requires that the ability of the disadvantaged owners to compete in the free market was "impaired due to diminished capital and credit opportunities as compared to others in the same or similar line of business who are not socially disadvantaged."

Related

None of these criteria appear applicable to Musk, a white male, Anglican, with a net worth of $404 billion and a track record of building highly successful multi-billion-dollar companies, according to MuskWatch.

The federal government hands out contracts to SDB's worth $50 billion every year, MuskWatch says the designation provides a significant advantage to companies seeking a share of the pie, as well as prominence in listings in the SBA's business search directories and other government databases.

No federal funding has been passed to Neuralink, although it may have tendered for government contracts or applied for grants, loans or alternative forms of financial help in the past.

The filing April 24 coincided with the perios during which Musk was downsizing government departments and agencies in his role as head of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, where he placed particular emphasis on attacking diversity, equality and inclusion programs and the staff who administered them.

The filing, which is self-certified, was signed by Neuralink executives.

Neuralink executive Jared Birchall, who is named on the filing as the company's contact person, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Government contractors who wrongly claimed SDB status or misrepresented the nature of their companies in their profiles in government business directories have been the subject of Justice Department prosecutions, resulting in imprisonment and/or hefty fines.

Latest Headlines

Delta Air Lines' AI determines airfares for some passengers
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Delta Air Lines' AI determines airfares for some passengers
July 18 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines has begun to use AI to price tickets, charging people based on a calculation of what they should pay rather than a standard fare for all passengers.
Coming PBS, NPR cuts already hurting many stations
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Coming PBS, NPR cuts already hurting many stations
July 18 (UPI) -- U.S. House of Representatives signed President Donald Trump's bill to rescind $1.1 billion in funds to public broadcasting. The cuts already hurt stations.
Manhunt on for suspects who fled Texas crash that killed 4, injured 18
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Manhunt on for suspects who fled Texas crash that killed 4, injured 18
July 18 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and 18 injured, including children and seniors, after a high-speed multi-vehicle collision in San Antonio on Interstate 35, the city's Police Department said.
Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University
July 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into George Mason University, over alleged illegal hiring practices.
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives early Friday passed President Donald Trump's bill to rescind some $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds.
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
July 18 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned the head of the Tren de Aragua gang and five key leaders and affiliates on Thursday.
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "any and all" grand jury testimony related to the disgraced, deceased financier.
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
July 17 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives voted to regulate digital currencies and protect their owners on Thursday during what many lawmakers called "crypto week."
Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources
July 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Thursday announced a new resource designed to increase employment rates and apprenticeship program participation among millions of disabled veterans.
Netflix reports 45% increase in profit for Q2
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Netflix reports 45% increase in profit for Q2
July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix reported total Q2 revenues of $11.08 billion, with an operating income of $3.8 billion and margin of 34.1%, beyond last year and market estimates.

Trending Stories

Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency

Follow Us