Netflix reveals it used AI in Argentinian sci-fi series

July 18 (UPI) -- The Netflix streaming service said this week it is using artificial intelligence for the first time in order to create realistic effects for a foreign sci-fi series.

The company's revenue is certainly on the rise, which rose 16% during the second quarter of 2025, and is expected to be between $44.8 billion and $45.2 billion, up from a range of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion as per its full-year revenue forecast. Its profits grew from $2.1 billion to $3.1 billion.

As for its AI usage, Netflix co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said the Argentinian science fiction program The Eternaut was the first for which generative AI footage was utilized.

"We remain convinced that AI represents an incredible opportunity to help creators make films and series better, not just cheaper," he told analysts Thursday after Netflix reported its second-quarter financial results.

According to Sarandos, visual effects artists used AI for Eternaut to show the collapse of a building.

"Using AI-powered tools, they were able to achieve an amazing result with remarkable speed and, in fact, that VFX sequence was completed 10 times faster than it could have been completed with traditional VFX tools and workflows," he said. "The cost of [the special effects without the use of AI] just wouldn't have been feasible for a show in that budget."

The Eternaut, or El Eternauta, is based on an apocalyptic Argentine comic book and graphic novel about the survivors of an alien invasion.