July 18, 2025 / 3:58 PM

Kennedy Institute to give lifetime achievement award to Joe Biden

By Lisa Hornung
Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del. (L), and Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy, D-Mass., attend a Senate Judiaciary Committee meeting in 1985. The Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate is giving Biden a Lifetime Achievement Award this fall. File Photo by Tim Clary/UPI
July 18 (UPI) -- The Edward M. Kennedy Institute will give President Joe Biden a Lifetime Achievement Award at its 10th Anniversary Celebration this fall.

Biden plans to attend the event on Oct. 26 at the Institute's Columbia Point, Mass., building. The award is to recognize Biden's "more than four decades in public life, beginning with his election to the United States Senate from Delaware in 1972, to his ascent to leadership positions in the Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees, to the vice presidency and ultimately to the White House," a press release said.

The Institute, named for Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy, will also give out its Award for Inspired Leadership to former secretary of labor and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Retired U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"We believe that we can inspire new generations of leaders by highlighting the example of those who came before them like Senator Ted Kennedy," said Victoria Reggie Kennedy, Kennedy's widow and the co-founder of the Kennedy Institute. Biden, Walsh and Franchetti "are all such exemplary and inspiring leaders, dedicated to improving the lives of others in our community and throughout our country."

The Institute's fall dinner is its annual fundraiser, supporting its mission to foster bipartisan political leadership, provide a forum for civil discourse about critical issues, and educate the public about the Senate's role in the American system of democratic government.

"President Biden's life has been one of honorable service to his country, and like the man for whom the Kennedy Institute is named, fought for the interests, and to better the lives, of all Americans from all socio-economic, cultural, and personal backgrounds," Kennedy Institute Chair Bruce A. Percelay said. "His tenacity and persistence -- again, traits that echo those of Senator Ted Kennedy -- are constant reminders to our current political leaders of the dedication and hard work required to do the people's business in Washington."

