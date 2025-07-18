Trending
U.S. News
July 18, 2025 / 5:25 AM

Trump opens anti-DEI investigation into George Mason University

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The Department of Justice on Thursday opened a civil rights investigation into George Mason University. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Department of Justice on Thursday opened a civil rights investigation into George Mason University. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into George Mason University, over alleged illegal hiring practices, making it the third federal probe the Trump administration has opened into the school this month.

Federal prosecutors informed George Mason of the civil rights investigation in a letter dated Thursday, stating the probe stems from diversity goal policies that make race and sex factors in faculty hiring.

The letter states the Department of Justice is in possession of emails from 2020 in which the school's president, Gregory Washington, states he intends to develop a renewal, promotion and tenure process to benefit faculty of color and professional women.

It also mentions a November 2020 recorded discussion in which Washington states he will advance an anti-racism agenda while perceiving anti-racism as a verb, meaning "conscious efforts and actions to provide equitable opportunities."

It also points to a June 2022 post on Twitter, now called X, in which Washington celebrated a university employee who "helped incorporate" diversity, equity, and inclusion in their curriculum and hiring process.

"It is unlawful and un-American to deny equal access to employment opportunities on the basis of race and sex," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

"When employers screen out qualified candidates from the hiring process, they not only erode trust in our public institutions -- they violate the law, and the Justice Department will investigate accordingly."

Diversity, equity and inclusion, known as DEI, is a conceptual framework that promotes fair treatment and full participation of all people, and it has been a target of conservatives over the last few years who claim it is racist against White individuals.

The Trump administration has sought to remove DEI from the federal government through executive orders and has threatened to revoke federal funding from several universities, including Harvard, over their alleged DEI programs.

The investigation announced Thursday is the third launched this month into George Mason University.

On July 10, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into the school for violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color and national origin in programs and activities that receive federal funding.

It said the investigation stems from a complaint filed with the civil rights office of the Justice Department by "multiple professors" at the school who allege it uses race and other characteristics in policies, including hiring and promotion.

It similarly pointed to the same examples cited by the Justice Department.

"This kind of pernicious and widespread discrimination -- packaged as 'anti-racism' -- was allowed to flourish under the Biden administration, but it will not be tolerated by this one," Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement.

George Mason refutes the accusations.

"No academic units mandate outcomes based on race, color national origin, sex or any other characteristic protected by law," Washington said in a statement.

"There are no mechanisms in Mason's promotion and tenure policies that give preferential treatment based on race, color, national origin, sex or any other characteristic protected by law."

He said Title VI was enacted to dismantle explicit and systemic racial discrimination that denied access to education, employment, housing and public services.

However, he said they are now seeing "a profound shift" in how it is being applied.

"Broad terms like 'illegal DEI' are now used without definition, allowing virtually any initiative that touches on identity or inclusion to be painted as discriminatory," he said.

"This shift represents a stark departure from the spirit in which civil rights law was written: not to erase difference, but to protect individuals from exclusion and to enable equal opportunity for all."

Earlier this month, the Department of Education launched an investigation into George Mason University over allegations it failed to respond effectively to a "pervasively hostile environment for Jewish students and faculty" during pro-Palestine protests that erupted in schools against Israel's war in Gaza.

Read More

Latest Headlines

House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House passes bill cutting $9B in foreign aid, public broadcasting
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives early Friday passed President Donald Trump's bill to rescind some $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds.
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions head of Tren de Aragua, five key figures
July 18 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned the head of the Tren de Aragua gang and five key leaders and affiliates on Thursday.
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "any and all" grand jury testimony related to the disgraced, deceased financier.
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
July 17 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives voted to regulate digital currencies and protect their owners on Thursday during what many lawmakers called "crypto week."
Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources
July 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Thursday announced a new resource designed to increase employment rates and apprenticeship program participation among millions of disabled veterans.
Netflix reports 45% increase in profit for Q2
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Netflix reports 45% increase in profit for Q2
July 17 (UPI) -- Netflix reported total Q2 revenues of $11.08 billion, with an operating income of $3.8 billion and margin of 34.1%, beyond last year and market estimates.
FOX Sports and Barstool Sports announce content collaboration
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FOX Sports and Barstool Sports announce content collaboration
July 17 (UPI) -- Barstool Sports, a blog, TV and multimedia company, is joining forces with FOX Sports to share content. Barstool will join FOX shows and host a studio show.
Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
WASHINGTON, July 17 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied on the fifth anniversary of John Lewis' death to honor his legacy and denounce the Trump administration's rollback of civil and human rights.
Waves of severe storms to strike central, eastern U.S. as heat dome builds
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Waves of severe storms to strike central, eastern U.S. as heat dome builds
Warm, humid conditions across the central and eastern United States have made the region especially vulnerable to flash flooding, weather forecasters say.
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a memo Thursday recommending one day in jail for Louisville detective Brett Hankison. He shot into Breonna Taylor's home.

Trending Stories

DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
U.N. report cites 'flagrant' violations by Russia and North Korea
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records

Follow Us