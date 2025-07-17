FOX Sports and Barstool Sports announce content collaboration

July 17 (UPI) -- Barstool Sports, a blog, pop-culture and digital multimedia company, is joining forces with FOX Sports to share content.

A press release from Fox said the "wide-ranging collaboration" will boost coverage around college football, college basketball and other FOX Sports properties, including unique content with a new daily studio show on FS1.

"We're excited to welcome Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports to the FOX Sports family," said Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer of FOX Sports. "Dave has built a one-of-a-kind brand that connects with a new generation of sports fans -- authentic, bold, and original. Their unique voice and loyal fanbase makes them a natural fit for our evolving multiplatform content strategy."

Barstool is owned and was founded by Portnoy, a controversial personality.

"Everybody at Barstool is super excited to partner with the FOX Sports Family," Portnoy said. "In our two-decade history, we've never had the chance to work with so much talent and resources. We can't wait to collab and bring our voice to FOX Sports' airwaves. See ya soon in Columbus."

The press release said Portnoy will appear on college football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff. There will also be a new weekly show, The Barstool College Football Show.

Portnoy announced in a tweet: "Emergency Press Conference -- Barstool Sports is Proud to announce a new wide ranging partnership with Fox Sports. This is the 1st time in our illustrious and notorious history that we've got a Tv partner we believe in and believes in us. I can't wait to see what we create together."

Barstool started in Boston in 2003 as a free print publication and has built its brand on bros. It's often been accused of fostering a misogynistic culture. Portnoy's strong social media following has helped skyrocket the popularity of the brand.

Barstool Sports also will contribute to FOX Sports' college basketball coverage, including the College Basketball Crown -- a postseason tournament launched by the network in April 2025, the press release said.