July 17, 2025 / 11:36 AM

Uber announces deal with Nuro, Lucid on robotaxi program

By Andrew Sookdeo
Uber announced a partnership to deploy 20,00 or more robotaxis in a deal with Nuro and Lucid, on Thursday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
July 17 (UPI) -- Uber announced a partnership to deploy 20,00 or more robotaxis in a deal with Nuro and Lucid on Thursday.

The companies are working together to equip Lucid electric vehicles with Nuro's autonomy driver system. The vehicles are set to launch in 2026. The prototype is operating on a closed circuit at Nuro's Las Vegas proving grounds.

"We're thrilled to partner with Nuro and Lucid on this new robotaxi program, purpose-built just for the Uber platform, to safely bring the magic of autonomous driving to more people across the world," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

"This is a very, very big deal," Dave Ferguson, co-founder and president of Nuro, said in an interview. "In terms of the scale and the hard commitments and the meat behind it, it is by far the biggest partnership deal that Uber has announced or done."

As part of the deal, Uber plans to make multi-hundred-million-dollar investments in both companies.

Uber spokesman Nick Twork confirmed to The Verge that the company would invest $300 million in Lucid, while the investment in Nuro will be "significantly more than that."

The deal is a "blueprint for a robotaxi program that's both commercially viable and globally scalable," Nuro said in a statement.

