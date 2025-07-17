Trending
U.S. News
July 17, 2025 / 3:29 PM

Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
President Donald Trump has a commonly occurring condition that has caused some swelling in his legs but otherwise is in good health, reporters were told on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Donald Trump has a commonly occurring condition that has caused some swelling in his legs but otherwise is in good health, reporters were told on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has swelling in his legs that is caused by a condition that lowers the effectiveness of some veins, a recent medical diagnosis says.

Trump, 79, was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency by his personal physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told media on Thursday.

Leavitt read a note from Barbabella, which said he completed a "comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies" on the president.

The doctor said "venous doppler ultrasounds" revealed a common chronic condition called "venous insufficiency," which typically affects people over age 70, Leavitt said.

Related

The examination showed "no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," and all other lab testing showed the president otherwise is in normal condition.

Barbabella also conducted an echocardiogram, which showed "no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness," Leavitt told reporters.

The discussion of Trump's physical condition arose after reporters noted the president's hands appeared to be bruised.

The bruising is due to "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin" to help Trump maintain a healthy heart, Leavitt said.

She opened the discussion of Trump's health "in the effort of transparency" and amid a congressional probe into a potential coverup of former President Joe Biden's health and mental acuity.

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," Leavitt told media.

"In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," she read from a prepared statement.

Leavitt said Trump "remains in excellent health," ABC News reported.

Latest Headlines

California Rep. Ro Khanna endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California Rep. Ro Khanna endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor
July 17 (UPI) -- California Congressperson Ro Khanna, D-Calif., announced on Fox & Friends this morning he will endorse Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York. He likes his ideas.
Bondi, Burgum to inspect Alcatraz Island prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bondi, Burgum to inspect Alcatraz Island prison
July 17 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are in San Francisco to inspect the former Alcatraz Island federal prison on Thursday.
Flash flood risk to focus on parts of central U.S. into next week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Flash flood risk to focus on parts of central U.S. into next week
A zone from the central Plains to parts of the Mississippi and Ohio Valley to the Appalachians will be in the crosshairs of repeated downpours and the likelihood of flash flooding into next week, weather forecasters say.
Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
WASHINGTON, July 17 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied on the fifth anniversary of John Lewis' death to honor his legacy and denounce the Trump administration's rollback of civil and human rights.
Senate Committee approves Bove, Pirro; Democrats walk out
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Committee approves Bove, Pirro; Democrats walk out
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved the judicial nominations of Emil Bove and Jeannine Pirro. Democrats walked out of the meeting when they weren't allowed to speak.
Uber announces deal with Nuro, Lucid on robotaxi program
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Uber announces deal with Nuro, Lucid on robotaxi program
July 17 (UPI) -- Uber announced a partnership to deploy 20,00 or more robotaxis in a deal with Nuro and Lucid, on Thursday.
Noem hints TSA liquid limit for carry-on bags may be changed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Noem hints TSA liquid limit for carry-on bags may be changed
July 17 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested that changes to the Transportation Security Administration's restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags at airports may be made.
Crypto bills advance in longest House vote ever
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Crypto bills advance in longest House vote ever
July 17 (UPI) -- The House set a new record Wednesday for the longest vote ever held in the chamber in history, breaking a record that had only been set earlier in the month.
Senate sends bill axing foreign aid, public broadcast funds to House
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate sends bill axing foreign aid, public broadcast funds to House
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Thursday voted to rescind some $9 billion in federal funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting.
Trump revokes billions from Calif. high-speed rail project
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump revokes billions from Calif. high-speed rail project
July 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration revokes billions in federal funding for California's high-speed rail project, amid a deepening row between the president and the state.

Trending Stories

Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes

Follow Us