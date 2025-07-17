Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency

July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has swelling in his legs that is caused by a condition that lowers the effectiveness of some veins, a recent medical diagnosis says.

Trump, 79, was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency by his personal physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told media on Thursday.

Leavitt read a note from Barbabella, which said he completed a "comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies" on the president.

The doctor said "venous doppler ultrasounds" revealed a common chronic condition called "venous insufficiency," which typically affects people over age 70, Leavitt said.

The examination showed "no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," and all other lab testing showed the president otherwise is in normal condition.

Barbabella also conducted an echocardiogram, which showed "no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness," Leavitt told reporters.

The discussion of Trump's physical condition arose after reporters noted the president's hands appeared to be bruised.

The bruising is due to "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin" to help Trump maintain a healthy heart, Leavitt said.

She opened the discussion of Trump's health "in the effort of transparency" and amid a congressional probe into a potential coverup of former President Joe Biden's health and mental acuity.

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," Leavitt told media.

"In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," she read from a prepared statement.

Leavitt said Trump "remains in excellent health," ABC News reported.