July 17, 2025 / 8:04 PM / Updated at 8:06 PM

Labor officials announce veterans employment training resources

By Mark Moran
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., presents D-Day veteran retired Army Sgt. John Wardell with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the US Capitol in June. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., presents D-Day veteran retired Army Sgt. John Wardell with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the US Capitol in June. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Thursday announced a new resource designed to increase employment rates and apprenticeship program participation among millions of disabled veterans.

"Currently, more than 5 million American veterans aged 18 or older have service-connected disabilities," a release from the DOL said. "Each year, roughly 200,000 service members - including approximately 22,000 who have some type of disability - transition to the private sector and many remain unemployed after transition."

The Veterans Accommodations Toolkit includes tips on job recruitment, hiring, training and retaining disabled veterans. The DOL said the service also benefits employers, apprenticeship sponsors and labor force development specialists.

The toolkit was released just prior to National Hire a Veteran Day and the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and supports the Trump administration's goal of developing a million new apprentices in the United States.

The employment rate for veterans with disabilities is 45.5% compared to 79.8%, the DOL said.

