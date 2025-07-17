Trending
U.S. News
July 17, 2025 / 4:51 PM

Authorities investigate deadly National Park plane crash

By Mark Moran
Share with X

July 17 (UPI) -- Federal investigators are on the scene of a small plane crash in the Pacific Northwest that killed one person and left two others injured in a remote part of Olympic National Park in Washington.

Park rangers were notified that the plane went down on a steep slope about 6:50 PDT Tuesday north of the Irely Lake Trailhead, the National Park Service said in a statement.

"Rangers immediately coordinated a response with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue," the NPS reported. "The three occupants of the plane -- a Murphy SR3500 Moose -- were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center."

The surviving victims were being treated for their injuries. None of their identities have been released.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
WASHINGTON, July 17 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied on the fifth anniversary of John Lewis' death to honor his legacy and denounce the Trump administration's rollback of civil and human rights.
Waves of severe storms to strike central, eastern U.S. as heat dome builds
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Waves of severe storms to strike central, eastern U.S. as heat dome builds
Warm, humid conditions across the central and eastern United States have made the region especially vulnerable to flash flooding, weather forecasters say.
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a memo Thursday recommending one day in jail for Louisville detective Brett Hankison. He shot into Breonna Taylor's home.
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has swelling in his legs that is caused by a condition that lowers the effectiveness of some veins, a recent medical diagnosis says.
California Rep. Ro Khanna endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California Rep. Ro Khanna endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor
July 17 (UPI) -- California Congressperson Ro Khanna, D-Calif., announced on Fox & Friends this morning he will endorse Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York. He likes his ideas.
Bondi, Burgum to inspect Alcatraz Island prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bondi, Burgum to inspect Alcatraz Island prison
July 17 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are in San Francisco to inspect the former Alcatraz Island federal prison on Thursday.
Flash flood risk to focus on parts of central U.S. into next week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Flash flood risk to focus on parts of central U.S. into next week
A zone from the central Plains to parts of the Mississippi and Ohio Valley to the Appalachians will be in the crosshairs of repeated downpours and the likelihood of flash flooding into next week, weather forecasters say.
Senate Committee approves Bove, Pirro; Democrats walk out
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate Committee approves Bove, Pirro; Democrats walk out
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved the judicial nominations of Emil Bove and Jeannine Pirro. Democrats walked out of the meeting when they weren't allowed to speak.
Uber announces deal with Nuro, Lucid on robotaxi program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Uber announces deal with Nuro, Lucid on robotaxi program
July 17 (UPI) -- Uber announced a partnership to deploy 20,00 or more robotaxis in a deal with Nuro and Lucid, on Thursday.
Noem hints TSA liquid limit for carry-on bags may be changed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Noem hints TSA liquid limit for carry-on bags may be changed
July 17 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested that changes to the Transportation Security Administration's restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags at airports may be made.

Trending Stories

Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
Tomorrowland festival continues after fire destroys main stage
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes

Follow Us