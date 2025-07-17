Authorities investigate deadly National Park plane crash

July 17 (UPI) -- Federal investigators are on the scene of a small plane crash in the Pacific Northwest that killed one person and left two others injured in a remote part of Olympic National Park in Washington.

Park rangers were notified that the plane went down on a steep slope about 6:50 PDT Tuesday north of the Irely Lake Trailhead, the National Park Service said in a statement.

"Rangers immediately coordinated a response with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue," the NPS reported. "The three occupants of the plane -- a Murphy SR3500 Moose -- were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center."

The surviving victims were being treated for their injuries. None of their identities have been released.