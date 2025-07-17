July 17 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested that changes to the Transportation Security Administration's restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags at airports may be made.

Noem, speaking at the Hill Nation Summit -- hosted by The Hill and News Nation -- in Washington on Wednesday, said she was considering altering the rules for liquids.

"But I will tell you -- I mean the liquids -- I'm questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be," Noem said.

Noem's comments came about a week after the DHS announced its rule to allow travelers to keep their shoes on while passing TSA.

As of September 2006, the TSA's liquid rule allows liquid in carry-on bags to be 3.4 ounces or less.

"Hopefully the future of an airport, where I'm looking to go, is that you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner and go right to your flight," Noem said. "It takes you one minute."

DHS is working with several different companies to improve the technology used in airports to make that goal a reality, Noem said.

"So ... it's not certainly anything we'll be announcing in the next week or two, but we're working to see what we can do to make the traveling experience much better and more hospitable for individuals, but also still keep safety standards," Noem said.