Trending
U.S. News
July 17, 2025 / 2:18 AM

Trump revokes billions from Calif. high-speed rail project

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Secretary of U.S. Department of Transportation Sean Duffy announced Wednesday they were revoking billions in federal funding from California's high-speed rail project. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Secretary of U.S. Department of Transportation Sean Duffy announced Wednesday they were revoking billions in federal funding from California's high-speed rail project. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has revoked billions in federal funding for California's high-speed rail project, amid a deepening row between the Republican president and the Democratic-led state.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that the Federal Railroad Administration terminated about $4 billion in unspent federal funding for the project that will connect San Francisco and Los Angeles by a high-speed rail system with plans to then extend to Sacramento and San Diego.

California voters approved the plan in 2008. It was supposed to be completed four years ago at a cost of $33 billion, though the price tag has since climbed to between $89 billion and $128 billion. Passenger service is now expected to start between 2030 and 2033.

In revoking the funds, Duffy called the plan a "boondoggle."

Related

"This is California's fault," he said in a statement. "Gov. [Gavin] Newsom and the complicit Democrats have enabled this waste for years. Federal dollars are not a blank check -- they come with a promise to deliver results."

Trump and Newsom have feuded for years. Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has used his executive powers to sue California over alleged Title IX violations on transgender athletes participating in women's sports. He also deployed thousands of California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell protests that erupted in response to immigration raids being conducted in the city.

Newsom has responded by launching lawsuits challenging the Trump administration on a slew of executive actions, from the president's tariffs to withholding billions in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Trump, in a separate statement Wednesday, said he was "thrilled" to announce the money had been revoked.

"The Railroad we were promised still does not exist, and never will," he said on his Truth Social media platform. "This project was Severely Overpriced, Overregulated and NEVER DELIVERED."

Duffy said it was revoking the funds after a review found that the project was in default of the terms of the two grants awarded. There were nine areas of noncompliance, including missed deadlines and budget shortfalls.

Along with canceling the funds, Duffy said he has directed the Federal Railroad Authority to review other grants the project has been awarded.

"It's time for this boondoggle to die," he said.

It's expected that California will challenge the move in court.

"Canceling these grants without cause isn't just wrong -- it's illegal," California High Speed Rail Authority CEO Ian Choudri said in a statement.

According to Choudri, the project has "met every obligation" for the grants, confirmed by repeated federal reviews, as recently as February.

California officials say the project has entered its track-laying phase. More than 50 major railway structures, including bridges and overpasses, have already been completed over 60 miles of guideway.

"This is no time for Washington to walk away on America's transportation future," Choudri said.

Latest Headlines

Trump says Coca-Cola agrees to use cane sugar in iconic soft drink
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump says Coca-Cola agrees to use cane sugar in iconic soft drink
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has announced that Coca-Cola has agreed to use cane sugar in its iconic drink instead of high-fructose corn syrup, though the Atlanta based conglomerate has yet to confirm the move.
1 dead, 13 injured in New Jersey lightning strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 13 injured in New Jersey lightning strike
July 17 (UPI) -- One person is dead and 13 others are injured following a lightning strike Wednesday night at an outdoor New Jersey archery range.
DOJ fires prosecutor Maurene Comey amid Epstein files fallout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ fires prosecutor Maurene Comey amid Epstein files fallout
July 16 (UPI) -- Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor who worked on the criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein, was abruptly fired Wednesday.
Two MS-13 members sentenced for 2010 murder in Massachusetts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two MS-13 members sentenced for 2010 murder in Massachusetts
July 16 (UPI) -- Two 31-year-old members of the MS-13 gang were sentenced in Boston to decades in prison for their roles in a murder in 2010 that was solved 14 years later.
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
July 16 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Alaska on Wednesday afternoon and a tsunami warning was canceled two hours later for the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island.
Wave of the future: AI-powered Onda app helps track surf conditions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Wave of the future: AI-powered Onda app helps track surf conditions
July 16 (UPI) -- Onda on Wednesday launched a free ap for surfers that personalizes local weather forecasts and community updates, starting first in Northern California.
Former commissioner calls NYPD a 'criminal enterprise' in lawsuit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former commissioner calls NYPD a 'criminal enterprise' in lawsuit
July 16 (UPI) -- Former New York Police Department Commissioner Thomas Donlon calls the NYPD a "corrupt enterprise" in a federal lawsuit that he filed in New York City.
Scale AI lays off 14% staff after Meta gains 49% stake
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Scale AI lays off 14% staff after Meta gains 49% stake
July 16 (UPI) -- Scale AI, a private U.S. artificial intelligence company, laid off 14% of staff after tech giant Meta took a $14.3 billion stake and hired its CEO last month.
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called an obsession with the Jeffrey Epstein files a "hoax" and a "scam" by political opponents to distract from his successes.
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation that attempts to curb illegal flow of fentanyl into the U.S. by reclassifying opioid as Schedule 1 drug.

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members

Follow Us