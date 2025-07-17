Trending
U.S. News
July 17, 2025

California Rep. Ro Khanna endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor

While saying he didn't agree with Mamdani on every issue, Khanna praised the NYC mayoral candidate as a "very charismatic, relatable person."

By Lisa Hornung
Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani marches on Fifth Avenue at the 2025 New York City Gay Pride Parade in June. Zohran on Thursday received the endorsement of California Rep. Ro Khanna. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani marches on Fifth Avenue at the 2025 New York City Gay Pride Parade in June. Zohran on Thursday received the endorsement of California Rep. Ro Khanna. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- California Democratic congressional lawmaker Ro Khanna announced on Fox & Friends Thursday morning that he will endorse Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York.

"He spent a lot of time talking about the cost of living in New York, in this country, and how we address it," Khanna said. He said Mamdani is a "very charismatic, relatable person."

Host Lawrence B. Jones asked Khanna if he agrees with Mamdani's views on Israel. Mamdani has said that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to New York, he'd have him arrested.

He answered that he doesn't agree with Mamdani on every issue. He argued that the Democratic party should focus more on the working class. It should work to raise wages and have a more economically populist agenda.

Since Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor, he's been seeking endorsements from higher-ranking progressives. Khanna fits that bill.

The endorsement came after a breakfast meeting in New York hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., where Mamdani met with a variety of Democratic representatives.

Other endorsements Mamdani has gained include: Reps. Jerry Nadler,D-N.Y., and Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. Espaillat initially endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo on Monday formally announced he is running as an independent for mayor, three weeks after he lost to Mamdani.

Former Mayor Eric Adams announced last month that he will also run as an independent.

Mamdani is expected to meet soon with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., The Hill reported.

Follow Us