Trending
U.S. News
July 17, 2025 / 12:35 AM

1 dead, 13 injured in New Jersey lightning strike

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

July 17 (UPI) -- One person is dead and 13 others are injured following a lightning strike Wednesday night at an outdoor New Jersey archery range, according to authorities and officials.

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kuz told NJ.com that a 61-year-old man died from his injuries while 13 others were receiving treatment. The injuries included burns, he said, adding that one person had momentarily lost consciousness.

Police said they received a call about multiple people struck by lightning shortly before 7 p.m. The incident occurred at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range in Jackson Township, according to reports.

All victims were transported to nearby hospitals, with one person, who sustained more serious injuries, taken to the Livingston Burn Center.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he has been briefed on the incident.

"At this time, we have at least one fatality and multiple injuries," he said on social media. "All injured have been transported by first responders. Please pray for everyone involved in this tragic incident."

It is at least the 12th lightning strike fatality in the United States this year, according to statistics from the National Weather Service.

Two teens ages 18 and 19 were killed by a lightning strike while fishing in Waresboro, Ga., on July 10. And a 28-year-old golfer in Hardyston, N.J., died from a lightning strike on July 8.

Read More

Latest Headlines

DOJ fires prosecutor Maurene Comey amid Epstein files fallout
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ fires prosecutor Maurene Comey amid Epstein files fallout
July 16 (UPI) -- Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor who worked on the criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein, was abruptly fired Wednesday.
Two MS-13 members sentenced for 2010 murder in Massachusetts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two MS-13 members sentenced for 2010 murder in Massachusetts
July 16 (UPI) -- Two 31-year-old members of the MS-13 gang were sentenced in Boston to decades in prison for their roles in a murder in 2010 that was solved 14 years later.
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake reported in southern Alaska
July 16 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Alaska on Wednesday afternoon and a tsunami warning was canceled two hours later for the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island.
Wave of the future: AI-powered Onda app helps track surf conditions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wave of the future: AI-powered Onda app helps track surf conditions
July 16 (UPI) -- Onda on Wednesday launched a free ap for surfers that personalizes local weather forecasts and community updates, starting first in Northern California.
Former commissioner calls NYPD a 'criminal enterprise' in lawsuit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former commissioner calls NYPD a 'criminal enterprise' in lawsuit
July 16 (UPI) -- Former New York Police Department Commissioner Thomas Donlon calls the NYPD a "corrupt enterprise" in a federal lawsuit that he filed in New York City.
Scale AI lays off 14% staff after Meta gains 49% stake
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Scale AI lays off 14% staff after Meta gains 49% stake
July 16 (UPI) -- Scale AI, a private U.S. artificial intelligence company, laid off 14% of staff after tech giant Meta took a $14.3 billion stake and hired its CEO last month.
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called an obsession with the Jeffrey Epstein files a "hoax" and a "scam" by political opponents to distract from his successes.
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation that attempts to curb illegal flow of fentanyl into the U.S. by reclassifying opioid as Schedule 1 drug.
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
July 16 (UPI) -- A Connecticut-based shipping company pleaded guilty to pollution charges after crew members on one of its ships deliberately dumped more than 10,000 gallons of oil waste into the Gulf of Mexico.
Fed Chairman Powell will be replaced within a year, Trump says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fed Chairman Powell will be replaced within a year, Trump says
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he won't fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell but will replace him within the next year when his four-year term ends.

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico

Follow Us