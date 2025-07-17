1 dead, 13 injured in New Jersey lightning strike

July 17 (UPI) -- One person is dead and 13 others are injured following a lightning strike Wednesday night at an outdoor New Jersey archery range, according to authorities and officials.

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kuz told NJ.com that a 61-year-old man died from his injuries while 13 others were receiving treatment. The injuries included burns, he said, adding that one person had momentarily lost consciousness.

Police said they received a call about multiple people struck by lightning shortly before 7 p.m. The incident occurred at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range in Jackson Township, according to reports.

All victims were transported to nearby hospitals, with one person, who sustained more serious injuries, taken to the Livingston Burn Center.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he has been briefed on the incident.

"At this time, we have at least one fatality and multiple injuries," he said on social media. "All injured have been transported by first responders. Please pray for everyone involved in this tragic incident."

It is at least the 12th lightning strike fatality in the United States this year, according to statistics from the National Weather Service.

Two teens ages 18 and 19 were killed by a lightning strike while fishing in Waresboro, Ga., on July 10. And a 28-year-old golfer in Hardyston, N.J., died from a lightning strike on July 8.