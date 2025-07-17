Trending
Crypto bills advance in longest House vote ever

By Ian Stark
The House of Representatives, seen here after a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in July. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The House advanced a trio of cryptocurrency rules as it set a new record Wednesday for the longest vote ever held in the chamber in history.

It took 10 hours for the chamber's GOP majority to advance the bills, breaking a record that had only been set earlier in the month, in a session that involved behind-the-scenes negotiations to get Republican holdouts to change their minds.

Once the clock struck 8:43 p.m. EDT, the old record was broken, which had only been set in the first week of July when the House approved the fiscal year 2026 federal budget bill.

The three bills in question include the Genius Act, which the Senate already passed in June, the Clarity Act and a third bill that would prevent the Federal Reserve from establishing a central bank digital currency.

"After the longest House vote in history...Crypto Week continues on!" posted Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who serves as the House Crypto Subcommittee Chairman, to X at 11:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

"We took a step forward today," he said in a follow-up video X post at 11:31 p.m. EDT Wednesday, in which he acknowledged it was the longest rule vote ever in the House. "It took a little bit longer than we thought, but away we go."

