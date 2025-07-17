Trending
U.S. News
July 17, 2025 / 5:17 PM

DOJ recommends one day in jail for ex-cop in Breonna Taylor raid

By Lisa Hornung
In 2020, protesters in Los Angeles march with an effigy of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration held to demand justice for her death after the results of a grand jury indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. Today, the Department of Justice filed a memo requesting a sentence of one day in jail for Hankison, who was convicted of violating Taylor's civil rights. File Photo by Kyle Grillot/EPA
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a memo on Thursday recommending one day in jail for former Louisville, Ky., police detective Brett Hankison, who shot into Breonna Taylor's apartment 10 times but didn't injure anyone.

Breonna Taylor, an emergency room technician, was awakened from sleep March 13, 2020, by police with a falsified "no-knock warrant." Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought the officers were intruders and shot at them. The police opened fire, and another officer shot and killed Taylor. Hankison was outside the apartment and shot into the window 10 times. Hankison was convicted of deprivation of rights under color of law in November. He faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors wrote in the filing they were unaware of another case "in which a police officer has been charged with depriving the rights of another person under the Fourth Amendment for returning fire and not injuring anyone."

A pre-sentence report from the U.S. Probation Office recommended a sentence between 11.25 and 14 years, USA Today reported. The DOJ says that range was incorrectly calculated and "excessive." It recommends the court "grant a significant downward departure."

The memo was signed by Robert J. Keenum, senior counsel for the DOJ's civil rights division, and Harmeet Dhillon, an assistant attorney general for the department. Neither was involved with the case.

The memo prompted a strong response.

"The fact that Donald Trump's DOJ thinks Breonna Taylor's life is worth just a one-day jail sentence is morally reprehensible and deeply insulting. This is a dark day for our entire city," Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., said in a statement. McGarvey represents Louisville.

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the police did knock and announce themselves. But Taylor's neighbors and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said they heard no knock or announcement. Walker has since gotten a $2 million settlement against the city.

Hankison is white, and he was the first convicted in the case. The other officers were not convicted. Hankison was previously acquitted on a state charge.

The memo said that Hankison's suffered enough.

"Here, multiple prosecutions against defendant Hankison were brought, and only one of three juries -- the last one -- found him guilty on these facts, and then only on one charge," the memo says. "The government respects the jury's verdict, which will almost certainly ensure that defendant Hankison never serves as a law enforcement officer again and will also likely ensure that he never legally possesses a firearm again."

But others disagreed with DOJ's request.

Hankison's shots "missed a sleeping baby by about two feet," said former Justice Department Civil Rights Division official Samatha Trepel on LinkedIn. She believes the court will see the request as "transparent, last minute political interference into a case that was tried by non-political, longtime career prosecutors who obtained this conviction in front of an all-white jury of Kentucky citizens before a Trump-appointed judge."

Latest Headlines

Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Protesters rally nationwide to honor John Lewis, oppose Trump policies
WASHINGTON, July 17 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied on the fifth anniversary of John Lewis' death to honor his legacy and denounce the Trump administration's rollback of civil and human rights.
Waves of severe storms to strike central, eastern U.S. as heat dome builds
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Waves of severe storms to strike central, eastern U.S. as heat dome builds
Warm, humid conditions across the central and eastern United States have made the region especially vulnerable to flash flooding, weather forecasters say.
Authorities investigate deadly National Park plane crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities investigate deadly National Park plane crash
July 17 (UPI) -- Federal investigators are on the scene of a small plane crash in the Pacific Northwest that killed one person and left two others injured in a remote part of Olympic National Park in Washington.
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump has swollen legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has swelling in his legs that is caused by a condition that lowers the effectiveness of some veins, a recent medical diagnosis says.
California Rep. Ro Khanna endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California Rep. Ro Khanna endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor
July 17 (UPI) -- California Congressperson Ro Khanna, D-Calif., announced on Fox & Friends this morning he will endorse Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York. He likes his ideas.
Bondi, Burgum to inspect Alcatraz Island prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bondi, Burgum to inspect Alcatraz Island prison
July 17 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are in San Francisco to inspect the former Alcatraz Island federal prison on Thursday.
Flash flood risk to focus on parts of central U.S. into next week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Flash flood risk to focus on parts of central U.S. into next week
A zone from the central Plains to parts of the Mississippi and Ohio Valley to the Appalachians will be in the crosshairs of repeated downpours and the likelihood of flash flooding into next week, weather forecasters say.
Senate Committee approves Bove, Pirro; Democrats walk out
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate Committee approves Bove, Pirro; Democrats walk out
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved the judicial nominations of Emil Bove and Jeannine Pirro. Democrats walked out of the meeting when they weren't allowed to speak.
Uber announces deal with Nuro, Lucid on robotaxi program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Uber announces deal with Nuro, Lucid on robotaxi program
July 17 (UPI) -- Uber announced a partnership to deploy 20,00 or more robotaxis in a deal with Nuro and Lucid, on Thursday.
Noem hints TSA liquid limit for carry-on bags may be changed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Noem hints TSA liquid limit for carry-on bags may be changed
July 17 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested that changes to the Transportation Security Administration's restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags at airports may be made.

Trending Stories

