Rural health clinics, services at risk with $1 trillion Medicaid cuts

July 16 (UPI) -- The dust has settled on Capitol Hill over the passage of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill but healthcare experts continue to prepare for the fallout of more than $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts.

The legislative agenda bill is projected to cut more than $1 trillion in Medicaid spending by the federal government over the course of a decade. The cuts stem from greater eligibility requirements such as work requirements and limits on state-imposed Medicaid provider taxes.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the number of people who are uninsured in the United States will increase by 7.8 million as a result of Medicaid cuts.

The loss of Medicaid coverage for patients also means a loss of potential revenue for care providers. The effects will be felt acutely in rural areas, according to studies by the American Hospital Association. Rural hospitals are projected to experience a $50.4 billion reduction in federal Medicaid dollars in the next 10 years.

Sarah Hohman, director of government affairs for the National Association of Rural Health Clinics, told UPI that many rural facilities already struggle "on a good day." A mixture of Medicare and Medicaid patients is what helps them stay open.

"Clinics' greater concern, when it comes to these reforms, is if the coverage losses pan out as they are estimated, that would mean that they are treating fewer patients that are covered by insurance," Hohman said. "The more you have uncompensated care and individuals not able to pay, your balance gets concerning pretty quickly. That really threatens the financial viability in these areas."

An estimated 16.1 million people living in rural communities have Medicaid coverage, according to the American Hospital Association. In sparsely populated states like Montana, Wyoming and Alaska, more than 50% of Medicaid recipients live in rural areas.

The association estimates that the reductions in Medicaid spending outlined by the legislative agenda bill will result in thousands of lost jobs and millions in lost revenue. Republican-led states stand to lose the most.

Estimates are based on Medicaid spending data from the Medicaid and CHIP Payment Access Commission, a government commission that advises Congress on Medicaid related issues and policies.

Wyoming, the least-populated state, is estimated to lose 13,772 jobs over the next decade for every $1 billion lost in Medicaid funding. The state has a population of 587,618 and the job loss would equate to about 2.8% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The loss of jobs is projected to cost the state $1.4 billion in economic activity and about $33.5 million in tax revenues.

Texas is projected lose the most jobs at 18,178, followed by Louisiana which is slated to lose 16,787 jobs.

A loss of revenue and loss of skilled workers creates conditions for closures.

"Typically you start to see closures of certain services," Hohman said. "OB[-GYN] closes. That's a very common first kind of service line to go. You might see some other specialty services close, particularly that have really low volumes. Then they try as hard as they can to keep the core emergency services and some beds."

For clinics, there are not as many services that can be sacrificed while keeping facilities open.

"On the outpatient side that I represent, it can be harder to chip away at it because they don't necessarily have as many service lines as a hospital," Hohman said. "They have to make very tough decisions about whether their facility can continue to exist in those communities."

There are about 5,600 rural health clinics located in 47 states. They serve as the main source of outpatient healthcare in their communities, according to Hohman.

The legislative agenda bill includes funding for a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program. Funding is allotted to $10 billion each fiscal year beginning in 2026 and ending in 2030.

The Rural Health Transformation funds are to be awarded to states that apply for the funding to be used. Applications are to include a rural health transformation plan, detailing how the state intends to use those funds.

Some permitted uses of funds include improving access to hospitals and other care providers for rural residents, investing in new technology and improving the health care outcomes for rural patients.

Hohman and other rural healthcare advocates have called for a program like this for some time, she said, but the language of the bill remains vague. It leaves room for states to interpret what improving healthcare means.

"It's more than anything a safety net healthcare fund," Hohman said. "We have a lot of concerns about what that's ultimately going to look like. There's really no requirement that these monies go to facilities directly. They can be used broadly at the state level to help transform their healthcare. It is a little bit of a cushion in the GOP minds but we will kind of believe it more as we see it."

Maggie Elehwany, senior vice president of public policy for Argentum, a national trade association serving senior living communities, told UPI she is pleased with one provision that was removed from the bill. Elehwany is the former vice president of government affairs for the National Rural Health Association.

A previous version of the bill included cuts to the federal and state matching program, a program that sees the federal government match state spending on Medicaid.

"We are pleased to report that we were able to prevent those cuts and other associations certainly lobbied as well," Elehwany said. "That's responsible for our state payments. But we know that states are going to have overall less Medicaid dollars. That could have an indirect impact on seniors and those folks in our communities."

The United States is an aging population facing shortages in skilled nursing and facilities for senior care and living. In 2030, for the first time, the U.S. population will include more seniors than children, according to the American Association of Retired Persons.

About two-thirds of seniors need some form of long-term care, Elehwany said.

"We're not prepared for the housing needs, for the care providing needs, financially we don't have enough people saving for their retirement, let alone for their long-term healthcare needs," she said.

To make up for shortages, Elehwany and other senior care advocates called on lawmakers to create a tax credit for individuals who help care for seniors, such as people who provide care to loved ones. It was one provision that they were not successful in getting into the bill.

"But we are pleased they adjusted the $6,000 deduction for Social Security," she said. "They means adjusted a tax refund for seniors with limited income so that they would get a significant amount of dollars back. So that's an important provision in there."