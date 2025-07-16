July 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday that wholesale prices didn't change in June, making predictions of tariff-boosted inflation murky.

The bureau's Producer Price Index, or PPI, summary stated that, once seasonally adjusted, "final demand was unchanged in June."

Final demand prices increased 0.3% in May after declining by 0.3% in April. Without adjustment, the index for final demand rose 2.3% from June 2024.

There was a 0.3% rise in June on prices for final demand goods, but that was offset by a 0.1% decrease in the index for final demand services.

When Wednesday's numbers are compared with the upward totals from Tuesday's consumer price index release, the data currently shows that President Donald Trump's tariffs may only be making a negligible impact on the American economy, and on the costs for goods and services.

One indication that the tariffs may not be economically painful at this point is the Index's goods category, where duty-sensitive communication equipment posted a gain of only 0.8%.

The indexes for goods such as residential electric power and gasoline, as well as for canned, cooked, smoked or prepared poultry, and for tree nuts and meats did move up, but the price for chicken eggs dropped a whopping 21.8%.

Other indexes that fell include those for plastic materials, thermoplastic resins and natural gas liquids.

However, the less-than-negative totals haven't allayed concerns by Fed officials, who remain concerned about how tariffs will affect the U.S. economy. They do feel that the American economy is in a strong position, which means they will wait on any changing of rates.