Trending
U.S. News
July 16, 2025 / 4:53 PM

Fed Chairman Powell will be replaced within a year, Trump says

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies at a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on June 24 and has said he won't let politics influence lending rates. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 2 | Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies at a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on June 24 and has said he won't let politics influence lending rates. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he won't fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell but will replace him within the next year when his four-year term ends.

A reporter asked Trump about rumors of his pending firing of Powell while the president fielded media questions prior to a luncheon and meeting with the Bahrain Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House on Wednesday.

"He's always been too late, hence, his nickname 'Too Late,'" Trump said of Powell.

"He should have cut interest rates a long time ago," Trump continued. "Europe has cut them 10 times in the short time that we have cut none.

Related

"The only time he cut them was just before the election to try and help Kamala [Harris], but, obviously, that didn't work," Trump said.

"He does a terrible job," Trump continued. "He's costing us a lot of money, and we fight through it."

He said the nation's economy is strong enough that the Federal Reserve's lending rate of between 4.25% and 4.5% doesn't affect the nation.

Instead, Trump said, it hurts those who want to buy a house by saddling them with a higher mortgage rate.

"He's a terrible Fed chair, Trump said. "I'm surprised that [President Joe] Biden extended him, but they did."

"We're not planning on doing anything," Trump said, but "we're very concerned."

Instead of firing Powell, Trump said his administration can "make a change in the next eight months or so."

Powell initially became the Federal Reserve chairman in 2018 after Trump nominated him for the position during the president's first term.

Biden nominated Powell for another four-year term, for which he was sworn in on May 23, 2022, and ends on May 15, according to the Federal Reserve.

Trump has denied he is planning to fire Powell, unless evidence of fraud arises, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

But on Tuesday, he asked some House Republicans if he should fire Powell and was told he should, CNBC and The Hill reported.

An unnamed participant said Trump told the group he would fire Powell, media reported.

Trump later denied he would fire Powell and said he has not drafted a letter to remove Powell from his chairmanship.

Trump on Wednesday acknowledged he asked the group of House Republicans "about the concept of firing" Powell, CBS News reported.

He said it only would happen if there were some cause, such as possible fraud involved in a $2.5 billion improvement project for the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"He's already under investigation," Trump said of Powell. "He spent far more money than he was supposed to rebuilding."

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought last week accused Powell of undertaking a renovation project that has lasted for years that might run counter to federal law, CBS News reported.

Powell in June told a Senate panel some of the criticisms of the renovation of the Federal Reserve's Washington, D.C., headquarters are "misleading and inaccurate."

Trump has criticized Powell for the Federal Reserve not lowering interest rates.

Powell has cited Trump's often-changing tariff policies as the reason for not lowering the Federal Reserve's lending rate.

Powell also has said he won't let politics influence the decisions of the independent Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Latest Headlines

Lawmakers debate using taxpayer funds for migrant aid at border hearing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers debate using taxpayer funds for migrant aid at border hearing
WASHINGTON,, July 16 (UPI) -- A fiery House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday exposed deep partisan divisions over the role of nongovernmental organizations in aiding migrants.
U.S., Bahrain sign nuclear cooperation agreement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Bahrain sign nuclear cooperation agreement
July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. and Bahraini officials signed a nuclear cooperation agreement to develop nuclear energy at home and abroad ahead of high-level meetings on Wednesday.
Gulf of Mexico tropical rainstorm to threaten Louisiana with flooding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gulf of Mexico tropical rainstorm to threaten Louisiana with flooding
The tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico this week is expected to be limited due to its close proximity to land, but it will still pose a danger for the millions who reside across the region.
Five in Louisiana indicted on scheme of false police reports for visas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Five in Louisiana indicted on scheme of false police reports for visas
July 16 (UPI) -- Five people in Louisiana, including four in law enforcement, were indicted on 62 federal charges of fraud to get U visas by filing false police reports.
New York joins multistate suit after Trump administration's FEMA cuts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York joins multistate suit after Trump administration's FEMA cuts
July 16 (UPI) -- The state of New York joined several other states Wednesday in a lawsuit against the Trump administration's closure of a protective arm of FEMA.
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
July 16 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutor releases a letter to FBI director Kash Patel claiming Gov. Tim Walz made him shoot the lawmakers. Prosecutor calls the claims "a delusion."
Italy's Eni agrees to buy 2 million tons of natural gas for 20 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Italy's Eni agrees to buy 2 million tons of natural gas for 20 years
July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. natural gas company Venture Global strikes a deal with Italian company Eni to sell liquified natural gas. The 20-year deal sells 2 million tons per year.
PPI: Wholesale inflation unchanged in June
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
PPI: Wholesale inflation unchanged in June
July 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday that wholesale prices didn't change in June, making predictions of tariff-boosted inflation murky.
Rural health clinics, services at risk with $1 trillion Medicaid cuts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rural health clinics, services at risk with $1 trillion Medicaid cuts
July 16 (UPI) -- Healthcare experts prepare for the fallout of more than $1 trillion in Medicaid after the passage of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill.
Senate set for final vote on $9B DOGE cuts with necessary votes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate set for final vote on $9B DOGE cuts with necessary votes
July 16 (UPI) -- Republican Senators have the votes to pass a bill that will cut $9 billion in funds already appropriated by Congress. The vote is expected to happen today.

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy

Follow Us