Trending
U.S. News
July 16, 2025 / 11:06 AM

Italy's Eni agrees to buy 2 million tons of natural gas for 20 years

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Eni headquarters in Rome. The company struck a deal with Venture Global, a Virginia-based company, to buy 2 million metric tons of liquid natural gas per year for 20 years. Photo courtesy of Eni
Eni headquarters in Rome. The company struck a deal with Venture Global, a Virginia-based company, to buy 2 million metric tons of liquid natural gas per year for 20 years. Photo courtesy of Eni

July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. natural gas company Venture Global signed a deal with Italian company Eni, one of Europe's largest energy companies, to sell 2 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year for 20 years.

The deal comes as President Donald Trump pressures Europe to import more from the United States to avoid tariffs.

"We are honored that Eni, a leading innovator and global gas player, has chosen Venture Global as their first American LNG supplier," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. "Italy is an important ally and trading partner to the United States, and we are grateful for the trust of Eni as our newest customer. This deal marks a significant milestone for the company and is further recognition of our growing global energy leadership and strong record of execution."

Trump has pushed liquid natural gas as a way to avoid the trade war with the United States.

Related

"I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large-scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way," he said in December.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently met with Trump, and the president insisted that the purchase of liquid natural gas would have to be a priority to keep friendly relations between the two countries.

The deal is Eni's first long-term agreement with a U.S. liquid natural gas producer, according to a press release. To date, about 13.5 million tons per annum of CP2 LNG Phase One has been sold, raising the total contracted capacity for all of Venture Global's projects to 43.5 MTPA. Venture Global has already supplied Italy with nearly 40 cargoes of U.S. LNG from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities in Louisiana.

Latest Headlines

PPI: Wholesale inflation unchanged in June
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
PPI: Wholesale inflation unchanged in June
July 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday that wholesale prices didn't change in June, making predictions of tariff-boosted inflation murky.
Rural health clinics, services at risk with $1 trillion Medicaid cuts
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Rural health clinics, services at risk with $1 trillion Medicaid cuts
July 16 (UPI) -- Healthcare experts prepare for the fallout of more than $1 trillion in Medicaid after the passage of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill.
Senate set for final vote on $9B DOGE cuts with necessary votes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate set for final vote on $9B DOGE cuts with necessary votes
July 16 (UPI) -- Republican Senators have the votes to pass a bill that will cut $9 billion in funds already appropriated by Congress. The vote is expected to happen today.
Trump says he has secured GOP votes to pass crypto bills
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump says he has secured GOP votes to pass crypto bills
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump says a deal has been made with almost all the Republican House members who sank a procedural vote on his cryptocurrency bills Tuesday.
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has deported five migrants convicted of violent crimes to the African nation of Eswatini, the Department of Homeland Security said.
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
July 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has asked a court to remove three board members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles
July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has recalled 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, where they were deployed by President Donald Trump to quell protests.
U.S. sets grim milestone as Florida executes man for double slaying
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. sets grim milestone as Florida executes man for double slaying
July 15 (UPI) -- The nation set a 10-year high for capital punishment when Florida executed inmate Michael Bernard Bell by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday evening.
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
July 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of killing an American Idol music supervisor and her husband during a a home invasion last week.
Trump announces creation of 'AI economy' during innovation summit
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump announces creation of 'AI economy' during innovation summit
July 15 (UPI) -- Pennsylvanians will benefit from $100 billion in energy- and artificial intelligence-related investments to energize the nation's growing AI economy.

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead

Follow Us