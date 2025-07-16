July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. and Bahraini officials signed a nuclear cooperation memorandum of understanding to develop nuclear energy at home and abroad ahead of high-level meetings on Wednesday.

The memorandum is intended to develop nuclear cooperation for civil purposes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said prior to signing the MOU on behalf of the United States.

It's an "example that the United States is prepared to be a partner with any nation on Earth that wants to pursue a civil nuclear program that is not geared towards weaponization or threatening the security of their neighbors," Rubio added.

"U.S. private sector technology is the best in the world ... at helping such close allies like Bahrain achieve the hopes that they have for their own future [and] be able to generate energy," Rubio continued.

"Energy is key to everything," Rubio said. "You can't talk about any industry or any business endeavor without energy, and this is an exciting new technology that we hope to be sharing with many of our partners."

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullahtif bin Rashid Al Zayani said signing the memorandum of understanding affirms "our shared commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear technology to benefit our countries and societies."

"Cooperation on nuclear technology will be a vital contributor to our shared responsibility and prosperity in the years ahead," Al Zayani said.

"We in Bahrain deeply value the chance to benefit from the U.S. world-leading technology and expertise in this field," he concluded before signing the MOU on behalf of Bahrain.

After the signing ceremony, Rubio and Al Zayani joined President Donald Trump and Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who also is the Bahraini prime minister, for an afternoon luncheon followed by a more formal meeting.

Trump said they would discuss the Operation Midnight Hammer attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and trade between the United States and Bahrain.

"It is indeed a great honor to be here this morning to put into action the relationship that exists between our two countries," Al Khalifa said.

"We'll be discussing security, trade and investment," the crown prince said. "We're very happy to be announcing $17 billion worth of deals that are coming to the United States."

Al Khalifa said the United States and Bahrain have had a civil relationship since 1893 and formally since 1948.

Trump said Bahrain's investment is among $17 trillion in investments in total that Middle East nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have pledged to make in the United States.

"We have the hottest country in the world," Trump said. "We were dead a year ago, but now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world."

Trump also is scheduled to have a dinner meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at 7 p.m. EDT.

Prior to the dinner meeting, Trump is scheduled to sign legislation targeting fentanyl trafficking at 3 p.m.