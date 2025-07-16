Trending
U.S. News
July 16, 2025 / 6:49 PM

Scale AI lays off 14% staff after Meta gains 49% stake

By Allen Cone
Share with X
People photograph a sign on the Meta campus In Menlo Park, Calif., on October 28, 2022. Meta acquired at 49% stake in Scale AI last month and the AI company on Wednesday laid off 14% of its staff. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
People photograph a sign on the Meta campus In Menlo Park, Calif., on October 28, 2022. Meta acquired at 49% stake in Scale AI last month and the AI company on Wednesday laid off 14% of its staff. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Scale AI, a private U.S. technology company that helps develop artificial intelligence applications, on Wednesday laid off 14% of its staff after tech giant Meta took a $14.3 billion 49% stake and hired its CEO last month.

Jason Droege, who became interim CEO after the departure of founder Alexandr Wang, told employees in an email that "we ramped up our GenAI capacity too quickly over the past year. While that felt like the right decision at the time, it's clear this approach created inefficiencies and redundancies."

He added: "We created too many layers, excessive bureaucracy, and unhelpful confusion about the team's missions. Shift in market demand also required us to re-examine our plans and refine our approach.".

The changes will result in the loss of 200 employees, who received severances, at the San Francisco-based company. Also, 500 contractors out of several thousands worldwide won't be used, spokesperson Joe Osborne told CNBC.

Related

The company relies on humans, often from outside the United States, to annotate data used by companies that include Google, OpenAI and Anthropic to train AI models, The Verge reported.

"We remain a well-resourced, well-funded company," Droege wrote.

Despite the layoffs, the company plans to hire new workers in areas that include enterprise, public sector and international public sector in the second half of this year.

"We're streamlining our data business to help us move faster and deliver even better data solutions to our GenAI customers," Droege wrote.

ScaleAI was founded in 2016.

Nine years later, the AI sector is rapidly changing.

OpenAI has been winding down work with Scale AI, and Google will be cutting ties with the company after the deal with Meta.

Google plans to make its Gemini Code Assist more useful for software developers. On Friday, the company paid $2.4 billion for licensing rights and top talent from AI software coding startup Windsurf.

Meta, in an effort to better compete with OpenAI, announced on June 13 that it took a near majority stake in the company without voting rights. Wang will serve as the company's chief AI officer in overseeing the public company's new organization, Meta Superintelligence Labs, formed last month. Several other ScaleAI employees are joining Meta.

Wang remains as director of Scale AI's board of directors.

In March, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded the company a multi-million-dollar contract for one of its flagship military programs.

On Monday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company will invest in "hundreds of billions of dollars" in AI with the world's first supercluster online next year.

Meta owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

In April, Meta raised its 2025 capital expenditures forecast to between $64 million and $72 billion.

Meta would be the first lab to bring online a supercluster of 1 gigawatt, or one billion watts, to train advanced AI models and handle the workloads, according to SemiAnalysis.

Also Monday, Amazon Web Services unveiled Kiro, a program that allows designers to write code with help from AI.

And on Monday, AI startup Cognition announced it is acquiring Windsurf's intellectual property, produce, trademark, brand and talent for an undisclosed amount.

Latest Headlines

Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called an obsession with the Jeffrey Epstein files a "hoax" and a "scam" by political opponents to distract from his successes.
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation that attempts to curb illegal flow of fentanyl into the U.S. by reclassifying opioid as Schedule 1 drug.
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico
July 16 (UPI) -- A Connecticut-based shipping company pleaded guilty to pollution charges after crew members on one of its ships deliberately dumped more than 10,000 gallons of oil waste into the Gulf of Mexico.
Fed Chairman Powell will be replaced within a year, Trump says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fed Chairman Powell will be replaced within a year, Trump says
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he won't fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell but will replace him within the next year when his four-year term ends.
Lawmakers debate using taxpayer funds for migrant aid at border hearing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers debate using taxpayer funds for migrant aid at border hearing
WASHINGTON,, July 16 (UPI) -- A fiery House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday exposed deep partisan divisions over the role of nongovernmental organizations in aiding migrants.
U.S., Bahrain sign nuclear cooperation agreement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Bahrain sign nuclear cooperation agreement
July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. and Bahraini officials signed a nuclear cooperation agreement to develop nuclear energy at home and abroad ahead of high-level meetings on Wednesday.
Gulf of Mexico tropical rainstorm to threaten Louisiana with flooding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gulf of Mexico tropical rainstorm to threaten Louisiana with flooding
The tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico this week is expected to be limited due to its close proximity to land, but it will still pose a danger for the millions who reside across the region.
Five in Louisiana indicted on scheme of false police reports for visas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Five in Louisiana indicted on scheme of false police reports for visas
July 16 (UPI) -- Five people in Louisiana, including four in law enforcement, were indicted on 62 federal charges of fraud to get U visas by filing false police reports.
New York joins multistate suit after Trump administration's FEMA cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York joins multistate suit after Trump administration's FEMA cuts
July 16 (UPI) -- The state of New York joined several other states Wednesday in a lawsuit against the Trump administration's closure of a protective arm of FEMA.
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
July 16 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutor releases a letter to FBI director Kash Patel claiming Gov. Tim Walz made him shoot the lawmakers. Prosecutor calls the claims "a delusion."

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter

Follow Us