Trending
U.S. News
July 16, 2025 / 5:57 PM

New England ship company admits to dumping oil waste in Gulf of Mexico

Connecticut-based Eagle Ship Management is fined more than $1.7 million.

By Chris Benson
Share with X

July 16 (UPI) -- A Connecticut-based shipping company pleaded guilty to pollution charges after crew members on one of its ships deliberately dumped more than 10,000 gallons of oil waste into the Gulf of Mexico.

On Tuesday, company officials of Eagle Ship Management LLC pleaded guilty to violations of the 1980 Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships and was given a fine of more than $1.7 million.

"Today's announcement sends a clear message intended to deter deliberate pollution," stated Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson for Louisiana's Eastern District. "This office will continue to work with our agency partners to enforce the laws that were designed to protect U.S. ports and waters."

In addition, the Stamford-based ESM would be ordered to serve a four-year probation term to include an external company audit by an independent source if court-approved.

Related

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated its investigation after a crew member on the foreign-flagged bulk vessel "Gannet Bulker" sent it a tip on social media in March 2021 soon after the purported incident near the Mississippi River's mouth, according to court documents.

ESM admitted in its guilty plea that Gannet ship officers "engaged in a variety of obstructive acts to conceal the internal flooding that was caused by a botched repair."

Records show the unidentified crewman said the Gannet's engine room flooded and that the ship's oil-contaminated bilge pumper offloaded the toxic waste overnight.

Flooded bilges can pose a number of dangers to a ship and its crew.

Federal officials noted that the incident took place without required safety equipment or proper bookkeeping.

"The criminal conduct involved here was serious, including intentional pollution and a deliberate coverup," said Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Adam Gustafson of DOJ's environment and natural resources division.

Meanwhile, the ship's unidentified captain was prosecuted and later sentence to a year and a day behind bars for his role in the incident.

Officials stated that among the obstructive acts was retaliation against a whistleblower with a known identity to the company. They added that Gannet's senior officer and other crew members lied to Coast Guard officials, destroyed control room information as evidence and "created false and backdated personnel evaluations intended to discredit the whistleblower."

It's the second known similar instance in recent years of a ship offloading oil into the waters off the coast of New Orleans.

In September, the captain of a Turkish ship was given eight months in prison and his company fined $2 million after crew, likewise, rid their carrier of oil waste into open water.

Sentencing for Connecticut's Eagle Ship Management is scheduled for October 16.

Latest Headlines

Scale AI lays off 14% staff after Meta gains 49% stake
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Scale AI lays off 14% staff after Meta gains 49% stake
July 16 (UPI) -- Scale AI, a private U.S. artificial intelligence company, laid off 14% of staff after tech giant Meta took a $14.3 billion stake and hired its CEO last month.
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Trump says Epstein files obsession distracts from his successes
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called an obsession with the Jeffrey Epstein files a "hoax" and a "scam" by political opponents to distract from his successes.
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Trump signs HALT Fentanyl Act to reclassify opioid as Schedule 1 drug
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation that attempts to curb illegal flow of fentanyl into the U.S. by reclassifying opioid as Schedule 1 drug.
Fed Chairman Powell will be replaced within a year, Trump says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed Chairman Powell will be replaced within a year, Trump says
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he won't fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell but will replace him within the next year when his four-year term ends.
Lawmakers debate using taxpayer funds for migrant aid at border hearing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers debate using taxpayer funds for migrant aid at border hearing
WASHINGTON,, July 16 (UPI) -- A fiery House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday exposed deep partisan divisions over the role of nongovernmental organizations in aiding migrants.
U.S., Bahrain sign nuclear cooperation agreement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Bahrain sign nuclear cooperation agreement
July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. and Bahraini officials signed a nuclear cooperation agreement to develop nuclear energy at home and abroad ahead of high-level meetings on Wednesday.
Gulf of Mexico tropical rainstorm to threaten Louisiana with flooding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gulf of Mexico tropical rainstorm to threaten Louisiana with flooding
The tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico this week is expected to be limited due to its close proximity to land, but it will still pose a danger for the millions who reside across the region.
Five in Louisiana indicted on scheme of false police reports for visas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Five in Louisiana indicted on scheme of false police reports for visas
July 16 (UPI) -- Five people in Louisiana, including four in law enforcement, were indicted on 62 federal charges of fraud to get U visas by filing false police reports.
New York joins multistate suit after Trump administration's FEMA cuts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York joins multistate suit after Trump administration's FEMA cuts
July 16 (UPI) -- The state of New York joined several other states Wednesday in a lawsuit against the Trump administration's closure of a protective arm of FEMA.
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
July 16 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutor releases a letter to FBI director Kash Patel claiming Gov. Tim Walz made him shoot the lawmakers. Prosecutor calls the claims "a delusion."

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
'High' alert, wildfire threats after Iceland's Sundhnukur volcano erupts
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter

Follow Us