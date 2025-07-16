Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles

July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has recalled 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, where they were deployed by President Donald Trump last month to quell anti-raid protests and to protect immigration law enforcement arresting migrants.

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, The Hill and ABC News reported.

"As such, the secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen (79th IBCT) from the federal protection."

Trump, who campaigned on mass deportations while using derogatory rhetoric and misinformation, has been conducting a crackdown on immigration since returning to the White House.

On June 6, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began conducting raids in Los Angeles, sparking protests in the city.

In response, Trump deployed some 2,000 California National Guardsmen, later increasing the number to more than 4,000, as well as hundreds of U.S. Marines, attracting the anger of local politicians.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and a Trump critic, filed a lawsuit accusing the president of violating the Constitution by taking over the California National Guard, "which has needlessly escalated chaos and violence in the Los Angeles region," his office said in a statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, celebrated the Pentagon move on Tuesday as being a result of the city's protest against the deployment.

"This happened because the people of Los Angeles stood united and stood strong. We organized peaceful protests, we came together at rallies, we took the Trump administration to court -- all of this led to today's retreat," she said in a statement.

"My message today to Angelenos is clear -- I will never stop fighting for this city. We will not stop making our voices heard until this ends, not just here in LA, but throughout our country."