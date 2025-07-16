Trending
U.S. News
July 16, 2025 / 12:49 AM

Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Immigration raid demonstrators protest at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Immigration raid demonstrators protest at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has recalled 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, where they were deployed by President Donald Trump last month to quell anti-raid protests and to protect immigration law enforcement arresting migrants.

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, The Hill and ABC News reported.

"As such, the secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen (79th IBCT) from the federal protection."

Trump, who campaigned on mass deportations while using derogatory rhetoric and misinformation, has been conducting a crackdown on immigration since returning to the White House.

Related

On June 6, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began conducting raids in Los Angeles, sparking protests in the city.

In response, Trump deployed some 2,000 California National Guardsmen, later increasing the number to more than 4,000, as well as hundreds of U.S. Marines, attracting the anger of local politicians.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and a Trump critic, filed a lawsuit accusing the president of violating the Constitution by taking over the California National Guard, "which has needlessly escalated chaos and violence in the Los Angeles region," his office said in a statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, celebrated the Pentagon move on Tuesday as being a result of the city's protest against the deployment.

"This happened because the people of Los Angeles stood united and stood strong. We organized peaceful protests, we came together at rallies, we took the Trump administration to court -- all of this led to today's retreat," she said in a statement.

"My message today to Angelenos is clear -- I will never stop fighting for this city. We will not stop making our voices heard until this ends, not just here in LA, but throughout our country."

Latest Headlines

U.S. sets grim milestone as Florida executes man for double slaying
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sets grim milestone as Florida executes man for double slaying
July 15 (UPI) -- The nation set a 10-year high for capital punishment when Florida executed inmate Michael Bernard Bell by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday evening.
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
July 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of killing an American Idol music supervisor and her husband during a a home invasion last week.
Trump announces creation of 'AI economy' during innovation summit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump announces creation of 'AI economy' during innovation summit
July 15 (UPI) -- Pennsylvanians will benefit from $100 billion in energy- and artificial intelligence-related investments to energize the nation's growing AI economy.
Flash flood dangers far from over as storms reload across U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Flash flood dangers far from over as storms reload across U.S.
High humidity levels, summer heat and long days will combine to produce conditions favorable for drenching thunderstorms leading to additional flash flooding in the coming days in many parts of the U.S.
Partisan clash erupts over federal grants to 'leftist' nonprofits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Partisan clash erupts over federal grants to 'leftist' nonprofits
WASHINGTON, July 15 (UPIU) -- Republicans clashed with Democrats on Tuesday at a heated House hearing, accusing left-leaning nonprofits of misusing taxpayer funds to push a radical agenda.
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
July 15 (UPI) -- U.N. ambassador nominee Mike Waltz denied sharing sensitive information during a mobile app chat in March during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
July 15 (UPI) -- A jury convicted ex-MLB player Daniel Serafini in the four-year-old murder of his father-in-law and attempted killing of his mother-in-law at their California home.
FBI seeks info on three Iranian intelligence officers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI seeks info on three Iranian intelligence officers
July 15 (UPI) -- The FBI is seeking information on three Iranian intelligence officers accused of abducting retired FBI special agent Robert A. "Bob" Levinson in 2007.
Flash floods kill 2 in New Jersey, strand subway riders in NYC
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Flash floods kill 2 in New Jersey, strand subway riders in NYC
A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey after slow-moving thunderstorms unloaded a significant amount of rain, resulting in dangerous flash flooding across the Northeast into Monday night. At least 2 were killed.
CPI inflation jumps in June to 2.7% annual rate
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
CPI inflation jumps in June to 2.7% annual rate
July 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Tuesday that consumer prices moved upwards in June, with the true impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs looming on the horizon.

Trending Stories

Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches

Follow Us