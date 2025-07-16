July 16 (UPI) -- Onda on Wednesday launched a free app for surfers that personalizes weather forecasts and allows users to chat with one another, starting first in Northern California.

The app can be downloaded on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Onda primarily means wave in Spanish, and also used to represent the vibe or atmosphere, as well as an informal greeting,

"We built Onda because we were tired of missing good sessions," Quincy Carroll, founder and CEO of Onda, said in a news release. "Most surf apps are just weather data in disguise. Onda makes it personal. It's like having a surf guide who knows your break, your level, and your performance."

It was developed by lifelong sufers, product and AI experts, and designers "who believe forecasting should be more accurate, more personal and more fun," the company said in a news release.

The app relies on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Coastal Data Information Program of wave measurement, swell modeling and forecasting, and other sources.

The company is designed "to become the go-to-app for surfers of all levels looking to ride better waves and connect with their crews while staying plugged into the ocean lifestyle," according to the company.

Personalized surf recommendations include real-time updates of wave size, wind direction and tide window. The local weather forecasts include breaks across Northern California updated frequently.

The app allows users to chart privately by coordinating dawn patrols, sharing stories or "staking each other out," Onda said.

AI can be used to ask things, such as "Where should I paddle out right now?" or "Will the swell hold through the weekend?"

Users also can track sessions, post conditions and share them with crews.

Onda will be handing out Treeswax, a local provider of eco-friendly wax, this week in Santa Cruz, Pacifica and Ocean Beach.

On Aug. 1, there will be a launch party at the Steamer Lane Lighthouse in Santa Cruz.

"Northern California is truly a land of feast or famine," according to Stormrider. "The elements are harsh, the fickle reefs aren't perfect, the sandbars are temperamental and it's seemingly 20 feet and unridable all winter. But classic days do exist and NorCal does occasionally serve up a heaping portion of coldwater perfection. Bottom line: unless you live here, it's most likely one of those places you'd really like to visit someday, but never quite muster the time."

Counties listed by the surf website are Del Nortre, Humboldt, Mendocino, Sonoma and Marin with 55 surf breaks.