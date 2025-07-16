Trending
U.S. News
July 16, 2025 / 2:23 AM

DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The Justice Department under U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has asked the court to enforce the firing of three Corporation of Public Broadcasting board members. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
The Justice Department under U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has asked the court to enforce the firing of three Corporation of Public Broadcasting board members. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has asked a court to remove three board members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the latest move by the Trump administration to wrest control of the private, non-profit distributor of public media.

President Donald Trump moved to fire Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO and Chairman Thomas Rothman, United States Artists board member Diane Kaplan and former attorney Laura Ross on April 28, days before he issued an executive order directing the nonprofit to cease direct funding to NPR and PBS, calling the news organizations "biased."

The three CPB board members have fought their removal, suing the Trump administration the next day on the grounds that CPB is not a federal agency subject to the president's authority.

On June 8, a federal judge denied their request for a preliminary injunction against their removal but did so without prejudice, so they could renew their complaint against the government if it sought to interfere with the independence of CPB.

Related

While the Trump administration views the ruling as a win, CPB issued a statement also celebrating the ruling as upholding the corporation's independence and declared that Ross, Rothman and Kaplan "are, remain and shall continue to be directors of the board.

In the Justice Department's Tuesday complaint, prosecutors described the trio of board members as "usurping" and working unlawfully on the board of the CPB since late April, saying they are "defiantly acting as if the court granted the relief the court denied."

"The United States cannot just stand by when lawful orders -- both executive and judicial -- are so openly flouted," the complaint states.

In a statement, the Justice Department argues the complaint is part of the Justice Department's committing to protecting presidential authorities, including making "personnel decisions regarding those occupying federal offices."

As a private corporation, authorized by Congress in 1967, CPB helps more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations nationwide, and is the largest single source of funding for public radio, television and related online services.

Latest Headlines

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has deported five migrants convicted of violent crimes to the African nation of Eswatini, the Department of Homeland Security said.
Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles
July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has recalled 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, where they were deployed by President Donald Trump to quell protests.
U.S. sets grim milestone as Florida executes man for double slaying
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. sets grim milestone as Florida executes man for double slaying
July 15 (UPI) -- The nation set a 10-year high for capital punishment when Florida executed inmate Michael Bernard Bell by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday evening.
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
July 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of killing an American Idol music supervisor and her husband during a a home invasion last week.
Trump announces creation of 'AI economy' during innovation summit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump announces creation of 'AI economy' during innovation summit
July 15 (UPI) -- Pennsylvanians will benefit from $100 billion in energy- and artificial intelligence-related investments to energize the nation's growing AI economy.
Flash flood dangers far from over as storms reload across U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Flash flood dangers far from over as storms reload across U.S.
High humidity levels, summer heat and long days will combine to produce conditions favorable for drenching thunderstorms leading to additional flash flooding in the coming days in many parts of the U.S.
Partisan clash erupts over federal grants to 'leftist' nonprofits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Partisan clash erupts over federal grants to 'leftist' nonprofits
WASHINGTON, July 15 (UPIU) -- Republicans clashed with Democrats on Tuesday at a heated House hearing, accusing left-leaning nonprofits of misusing taxpayer funds to push a radical agenda.
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
July 15 (UPI) -- U.N. ambassador nominee Mike Waltz denied sharing sensitive information during a mobile app chat in March during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
July 15 (UPI) -- A jury convicted ex-MLB player Daniel Serafini in the four-year-old murder of his father-in-law and attempted killing of his mother-in-law at their California home.
FBI seeks info on three Iranian intelligence officers
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI seeks info on three Iranian intelligence officers
July 15 (UPI) -- The FBI is seeking information on three Iranian intelligence officers accused of abducting retired FBI special agent Robert A. "Bob" Levinson in 2007.

Trending Stories

Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches

Follow Us