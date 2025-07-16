Five in Louisiana indicted on scheme of false police reports for visas

July 16 (UPI) -- Federal attorneys and departments today announced the indictment of five people in Louisiana, including four in law enforcement, on charges of conspiracy and fraud for filing false police reports to help people get U visas.

Non-citizens can apply for U visas if they are victims of certain crimes. Congress passed the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act in 2000 to protect victims of mental or physical abuse. It can also be used for victims of other serious crimes. U visas last for up to four years, and their holders can also petition other family members to come to the United States and apply for permanent resident status (green card).

The five indicted in the scheme were: Chandrakant Patel, aka "Lala," of Oakdale, La.; Chad Doyle, chief of police for Oakdale, La.; Michael Slaney aka "Freck," Marshal of the Ward 5 Marshal's Office in Oakdale, La.; Glynn Dixon, chief of police for Forest Hill, La.; and Tebo Onishea, former chief of police for Glenmora, La.

The indictment alleges that from Dec. 16, 2015, to July 15, 2025, non-residents seeking U visas would contact Patel to get named as victims of armed robbery in police reports, so they could submit applications for U visas. The indictment also alleges that these people paid Patel, 39, thousands of dollars to participate. Patel, the owner of a Subway, would ask Doyle, Slaney, Dixon and Onishea, to write false police reports naming the non-residents as victims of armed robberies and certify U visa I-918B supporting documents as representatives of their agencies.

The indictment also alleges that Patel gave an agent of the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office $5,000 on Feb. 18 to influence and reward the agent for a fraudulent police report.

The 62-count indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Eric Delaune, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman.

The defendants each face a sentence of up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge; up to 10 years on the visa fraud charges; and up to 20 years on the mail fraud charge. Patel faces up to 10 years on the bribery charge. They could face fines of up to $250,000 on each count.