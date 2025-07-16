Trending
U.S. News
July 16, 2025 / 2:02 PM

Five in Louisiana indicted on scheme of false police reports for visas

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X

July 16 (UPI) -- Federal attorneys and departments today announced the indictment of five people in Louisiana, including four in law enforcement, on charges of conspiracy and fraud for filing false police reports to help people get U visas.

Non-citizens can apply for U visas if they are victims of certain crimes. Congress passed the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act in 2000 to protect victims of mental or physical abuse. It can also be used for victims of other serious crimes. U visas last for up to four years, and their holders can also petition other family members to come to the United States and apply for permanent resident status (green card).

The five indicted in the scheme were: Chandrakant Patel, aka "Lala," of Oakdale, La.; Chad Doyle, chief of police for Oakdale, La.; Michael Slaney aka "Freck," Marshal of the Ward 5 Marshal's Office in Oakdale, La.; Glynn Dixon, chief of police for Forest Hill, La.; and Tebo Onishea, former chief of police for Glenmora, La.

The indictment alleges that from Dec. 16, 2015, to July 15, 2025, non-residents seeking U visas would contact Patel to get named as victims of armed robbery in police reports, so they could submit applications for U visas. The indictment also alleges that these people paid Patel, 39, thousands of dollars to participate. Patel, the owner of a Subway, would ask Doyle, Slaney, Dixon and Onishea, to write false police reports naming the non-residents as victims of armed robberies and certify U visa I-918B supporting documents as representatives of their agencies.

The indictment also alleges that Patel gave an agent of the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office $5,000 on Feb. 18 to influence and reward the agent for a fraudulent police report.

The 62-count indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Eric Delaune, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman.

The defendants each face a sentence of up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge; up to 10 years on the visa fraud charges; and up to 20 years on the mail fraud charge. Patel faces up to 10 years on the bribery charge. They could face fines of up to $250,000 on each count.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New York joins multistate suit after Trump administration's FEMA cuts
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
New York joins multistate suit after Trump administration's FEMA cuts
July 16 (UPI) -- The state of New York joined several other states Wednesday in a lawsuit against the Trump administration's closure of a protective arm of FEMA.
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Feds indict and release letter from alleged Minnesota lawmaker shooter
July 16 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutor releases a letter to FBI director Kash Patel claiming Gov. Tim Walz made him shoot the lawmakers. Prosecutor calls the claims "a delusion."
Italy's Eni agrees to buy 2 million tons of natural gas for 20 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Italy's Eni agrees to buy 2 million tons of natural gas for 20 years
July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. natural gas company Venture Global strikes a deal with Italian company Eni to sell liquified natural gas. The 20-year deal sells 2 million tons per year.
PPI: Wholesale inflation unchanged in June
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PPI: Wholesale inflation unchanged in June
July 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday that wholesale prices didn't change in June, making predictions of tariff-boosted inflation murky.
Rural health clinics, services at risk with $1 trillion Medicaid cuts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rural health clinics, services at risk with $1 trillion Medicaid cuts
July 16 (UPI) -- Healthcare experts prepare for the fallout of more than $1 trillion in Medicaid after the passage of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill.
Senate set for final vote on $9B DOGE cuts with necessary votes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate set for final vote on $9B DOGE cuts with necessary votes
July 16 (UPI) -- Republican Senators have the votes to pass a bill that will cut $9 billion in funds already appropriated by Congress. The vote is expected to happen today.
Trump says he has secured GOP votes to pass crypto bills
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump says he has secured GOP votes to pass crypto bills
July 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump says a deal has been made with almost all the Republican House members who sank a procedural vote on his cryptocurrency bills Tuesday.
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has deported five migrants convicted of violent crimes to the African nation of Eswatini, the Department of Homeland Security said.
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
July 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has asked a court to remove three board members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pentagon recalls 2K National Guard troops from Los Angeles
July 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has recalled 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, where they were deployed by President Donald Trump to quell protests.

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore aims to 'redefine' luxury
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy
U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy

Follow Us