Trending
U.S. News
July 15, 2025 / 4:16 PM

U.N. ambassador nominee Waltz downplays 'Signalgate' controversy

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- U.N. ambassador nominee Mike Waltz denied any sensitive information was shared during a controversial mobile app chat in March while undergoing a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing was the first Congressional appearance by Waltz since his controversial participation in a Signal app chat that inadvertently included a journalist while discussing a pending military operation in March against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Waltz was the Trump administration's national security adviser when the chat occurred, but no mention of the Signal chat occurred until past the hearing's first hour.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., raised using the Signal app to discuss classified matters, which since has been dubbed "Signalgate."

Related

Waltz said no classified information was shared during the discussion that accidentally included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

"That engagement was driven by and recommended by the CyberSecurity Infrastructure Security Agency [and] by the Biden administration," Waltz said, as reported by ABC News.

Waltz said Signal is an encrypted app that was authorized by the CSISA and recommended by the Biden administration.

"We followed the recommendation," Waltz said. "But there was not classified information shared."

Coons responded by saying he had hoped Waltz would express "some sense of regret" over the matter that he said included "very sensitive, timely information about a military strike on a commercially available app."

Waltz told Coons they have a "fundamental disagreement" because no classified information was shared during the Signal chat.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said the Defense Department's inspector general and the Air Force have separate investigations ongoing in the matter and have not drawn any conclusions.

"There are two investigations going on at the Pentagon precisely to determine in an objective and independent way whether classified information was shared," Kaine said.

Waltz declined to comment because the investigations are ongoing.

The U.N. ambassadorship is the last vacancy to be filled by the Trump administration, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called Waltz one of the nation's "most well-qualified" U.N. ambassador nominees when introducing him to the committee members, CBS News reported.

Lee said Waltz is skilled at negotiations and has a lot of policy experience to guide him while dealing with the United Nations and representatives of its member nations.

"With Waltz at the helm, the U.N. will have what I regard as what could and should be its last chance to demonstrate its actual value to the United States," Lee told the committee.

This week in Washington

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Tuesday. Trump will announce $70 billion in artificial intelligence and energy investments in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the latest push from the White House to speed up development of the emerging technology. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder
July 15 (UPI) -- A jury convicted ex-MLB player Daniel Serafini in the four-year-old murder of his father-in-law and attempted killing of his mother-in-law at their California home.
FBI seeks info on three Iranian intelligence officers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI seeks info on three Iranian intelligence officers
July 15 (UPI) -- The FBI is seeking information on three Iranian intelligence officers accused of abducting retired FBI special agent Robert A. "Bob" Levinson in 2007.
Executions on rise in U.S. as Florida to conduct its eighth for 2025
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Executions on rise in U.S. as Florida to conduct its eighth for 2025
July 15 (UPI) -- The United States is likely to reach a 10-year high for capital punishment before August arrives with Florida set to execute death row inmate Michael Bernard Bell by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Florida Stat
Flash floods kill 2 in New Jersey, strand subway riders in NYC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Flash floods kill 2 in New Jersey, strand subway riders in NYC
A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey after slow-moving thunderstorms unloaded a significant amount of rain, resulting in dangerous flash flooding across the Northeast into Monday night. At least 2 were killed.
CPI inflation jumps in June to 2.7% annual rate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CPI inflation jumps in June to 2.7% annual rate
July 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Tuesday that consumer prices moved upwards in June, with the true impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs looming on the horizon.
Apple announces $500 million deal with MP materials
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple announces $500 million deal with MP materials
July 15 (UPI) -- Apple announced a $500 million deal with MP Materials for the development of a recycling facility and rare earth magnets to boost overall production on Tuesday.
Nvidia to resume selling H20 AI chips in China after U.S. assurances
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nvidia to resume selling H20 AI chips in China after U.S. assurances
July 15 (UPI) -- Nvidia said it will once again sell its H20 AI chips in China, after receiving assurances from the Trump administration.
Judge momentarily stops Trump from ending TPS for Afghans
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge momentarily stops Trump from ending TPS for Afghans
July 15 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from stripping deportation protections from thousands of Afghans in the country.
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
July 15 (UPI) -- A 37-year-old California man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife and her parents has died by suicide while in police custody, according to state prosecutors and authorities.
Pentagon awards AI contracts to Musk's xAI, three other companies
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pentagon awards AI contracts to Musk's xAI, three other companies
July 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense has announced contracts with four leading artificial intelligence companies, including Elon Musk's xAI, a week after its Grok chatbot allegedly disseminated racist rhetoric online.

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches
India aviation regulator orders airlines to check Boeing fuel switches

Follow Us