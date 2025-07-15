Trending
FBI seeks info on three Iranian intelligence officers

By Mike Heuer
1 of 3 | The FBI on Tuesday issued a poster seeking information on Reza Amiri Moghadam. Image Courtesy of the FBI

July 15 (UPI) -- The FBI is seeking information on three Iranian intelligence officers accused of abducting retired FBI special agent Robert A. "Bob" Levinson in 2007.

The three intelligence officers are Reza Amiri Moghadam, Taghi Daneshvar and Gholamhossein Mohammadnia, all of whom were highly placed in the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security and are accused of playing roles in Levinson's March 9, 2007, abduction and eventual death.

"These three intelligence officers were among those who allegedly facilitated Bob's 2007 abduction and the subsequent coverup by the Iranian government," said Steven Jensen, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

"The FBI will continue its relentless pursuit to hold anyone involved in his abduction to account for their reprehensible actions," Jensen said.

Levinson's family in March 2020 announced the U.S. government had informed them of Levinson's death, but they do not know how or when he died.

The Iranian government denied knowledge of Levinson's whereabouts for nearly 18 years despite senior intelligence officials authorizing his abduction and detention, according to the FBI.

The bureau says the Iranian government also launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the Iranian regime.

In response, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control in March sanctioned Moghadam, Daneshvar and Mohammadnia for their roles in Levinson's abduction.

The FBI on Tuesday produced posters on each of the three men and is offering a $5 million reward for information on Levinson's location and leading to the recovery and return of his body.

The State Department's Rewards for Justice program is offering an additional, up to $20 million reward for information that leads to Levinson's location, recovery and return.

Anyone who has information about Levinson or any Iranian officials who might have had a role in his abduction can send an email to [email protected] or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Individuals also can contact their local FBI office of the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate to submit relevant information.

