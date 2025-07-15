Dozens of U.S. ice cream makers pledge to eliminate artificial colors

July 15 (UPI) -- Dozens of U.S. ice cream manufacturers are pledging to eliminate the use of artificial food colors from their ice cream products made with real milk by the end of 2027, the U.S. dairy manufacturing and marketing trade association said.

Announced Monday by the International Dairy Foods Association, the companies have agreed to remove certified artificial colors Red No. 3, Red No. 40, Green No. 3, Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, Yellow No. 5 and Yellow No. 6 from their frozen dairy products by 2028.

According to the dairy trade association, the commitment is from companies that together make more than 90% of the ice cream sold in the United States.

"Americans are passionate about their ice cream, and the IDFA Ice Cream Commitment will ensure wholesome, indulgent ice cream products made with real milk from American dairy farmers remain a special part of our lives as state and federal policies evolve," Michael Dykes, president and CEO of IDFA, said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the Food and Drug Administration has been seeking to remove artificial food colorings from the U.S. market.

During the final days of the previous Biden administration, the FDA announced it had revoked authorization for the use of synthetic food dye Red No. 3 after a linkage to cancer was found in animal studies, with its use to be phased out by 2028.

Under the Trump administration, the FDA announced in April plans to phase out petroleum-based dyes, including those U.S. ice cream makers pledged Monday to eliminate from their products.

"These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children's health and development," Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement making the announcement. "That era is coming to an end."

While phasing out artificial color dyes, the FDA has been approving natural color additives, announcing the authorization of galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract and calcium phosphate, in May.

The FDA also approved the use of a new blue color additive from the gardenia fruit on Monday.

The IDFA said the Monday commitment from U.S. ice cream makers only applies to products made with real milk sold at food retail and does not apply to products made with non-dairy ingredients or those made in-house by small ice cream shops or restaurants.

On Friday, the Consumer Brands Association announced a voluntary commitment to encourage U.S. food and beverage makers to remove certified Food, Drug and Cosmetic colors from products served in schools nationwide by the start of the 2026-27 school year.