Executions on rise in U.S. as Florida to conduct its eighth for 2025

July 15 (UPI) -- The United States is likely to reach a 10-year high for capital punishment before August arrives with Florida set to execute death row inmate Michael Bernard Bell by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Florida State Prison.

Bell, who was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in March of 1995, would be the eighth person put to death in Florida this year, which ties 2025 so far with the previous record reached in 1984 and 2014.

Once Bell has been executed, Florida has at least nine more inmates also slated for execution before 2026 arrives. When that's added to all the other executions that have happened and are scheduled countrywide for 2025, it adds up to a tally of 35 people being put to death in the United States for the year.

That's not anywhere near the 98 people executed in 1999, but it still represents a 40% increase over 2024.