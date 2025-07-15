Trending
U.S. News
July 15, 2025 / 1:42 PM

Executions on rise in U.S. as Florida to conduct its eighth for 2025

By Ian Stark
Share with X

July 15 (UPI) -- The United States is likely to reach a 10-year high for capital punishment before August arrives with Florida set to execute death row inmate Michael Bernard Bell by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Florida State Prison.

Bell, who was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in March of 1995, would be the eighth person put to death in Florida this year, which ties 2025 so far with the previous record reached in 1984 and 2014.

Once Bell has been executed, Florida has at least nine more inmates also slated for execution before 2026 arrives. When that's added to all the other executions that have happened and are scheduled countrywide for 2025, it adds up to a tally of 35 people being put to death in the United States for the year.

That's not anywhere near the 98 people executed in 1999, but it still represents a 40% increase over 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Flash floods kill 2 in New Jersey, strand subway riders in NYC
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Flash floods kill 2 in New Jersey, strand subway riders in NYC
A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey after slow-moving thunderstorms unloaded a significant amount of rain, resulting in dangerous flash flooding across the Northeast into Monday night. At least 2 were killed.
CPI inflation jumps in June to 2.7% annual rate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CPI inflation jumps in June to 2.7% annual rate
July 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Tuesday that consumer prices moved upwards in June, with the true impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs looming on the horizon.
Apple announces $500 million deal with MP materials
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple announces $500 million deal with MP materials
July 15 (UPI) -- Apple announced a $500 million deal with MP Materials for the development of a recycling facility and rare earth magnets to boost overall production on Tuesday.
Nvidia to resume selling H20 AI chips in China after U.S. assurances
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nvidia to resume selling H20 AI chips in China after U.S. assurances
July 15 (UPI) -- Nvidia said it will once again sell its H20 AI chips in China, after receiving assurances from the Trump administration.
Judge momentarily stops Trump from ending TPS for Afghans
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge momentarily stops Trump from ending TPS for Afghans
July 15 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from stripping deportation protections from thousands of Afghans in the country.
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
July 15 (UPI) -- A 37-year-old California man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife and her parents has died by suicide while in police custody, according to state prosecutors and authorities.
Pentagon awards AI contracts to Musk's xAI, three other companies
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pentagon awards AI contracts to Musk's xAI, three other companies
July 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense has announced contracts with four leading artificial intelligence companies, including Elon Musk's xAI, a week after its Grok chatbot allegedly disseminated racist rhetoric online.
Dozens of U.S. ice cream makers pledge to eliminate artificial colors
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dozens of U.S. ice cream makers pledge to eliminate artificial colors
July 15 (UPI) -- Dozens of U.S. ice cream manufacturers are pledging to eliminate the use of artificial food colors from their ice cream products made with real milk by the end of 2027.
Emergency issued for N.J. as flash flooding hits eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Emergency issued for N.J. as flash flooding hits eastern U.S.
July 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey state of emergency went into effect Monday night as heavy rains drenched the Eastern United States, causing flash flooding, including in New York City.
Amazon Web Services launches Kiro for writing code with AI help
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Amazon Web Services launches Kiro for writing code with AI help
July 14 (UPI) -- Amazon Web Services on Monday released Kiro, a program that allows developers to write code with help from artificial intelligence.

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Man dies in jail before trial for killing wife, her parents
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges

Follow Us