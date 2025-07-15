Nvidia to resume selling H20 AI chips in China after U.S. assurances

July 15 (UPI) -- Nvidia said it will once again sell its H20 AI chips in China, after receiving assurances from the Trump administration.

The company announced in a press release Monday it will "soon" resume deliveries of the H2O chips, which have been deemed compliant for China after Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump and other legislators last week.

Huang said Nvidia has filed applications to sell its H20 GPU again, and the American government has guaranteed the company's licenses will be granted.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had told Nvidia in April it would need a license to sell the chips to China, which froze those sales as the H20 chips had been designed explicitly to sidestep earlier export controls on Beijing.

Huang has also traveled to Beijing, where he checked in with industry and government officials to talk about how AI can safely and securely benefit researchers, increase productivity and grow opportunities.

During the meetings in Washington and Beijing, Huang reiterated his company's support toward domestic job creation and both the beefing up of AI onshore manufacturing and stateside infrastructure in order to keep the United States a global AI leader.

Furthermore, Huang noted that the new and fully compliant Nvidia RTX PRO GPU "is ideal for digital twin AI for smart factories and logistics."

Nvidia stock was up 7.23 points, or 4.41%, in pre-market trading as of 7:25 a.m. EDT.