July 15, 2025 / 3:43 PM

Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini guilty of father-in-law's 2021 murder

By Chris Benson
July 15 (UPI) -- A jury convicted ex-MLB player Daniel Serafini in the four-year-old murder of his father-in-law and attempted killing of his mother-in-law at their California home.

On Monday, jurors in Placer County found Serafini, 51, guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and burglary in the community of Homewood on the west shore of Lake Tahoe where he shot the couple in June 2021.

Robert Spohr, 70, was shot and killed execution-style, according to investigators. His wife, 70-year-old Wendy Wood, was shot in the head twice but survived. However, she died a year later.

Following a two-year investigation, Serafini was arrested in October 2023 with his nanny-turned-lover Samantha Scott, 33.

Scott admitted to driving Serafini to his in-laws home. In February, she pleaded guilty after the fact to accessory but was released from custody and awaits sentencing.

Serafini's wife, Erin Spohr, testified during the trial that she had an open marriage with her husband but still trusted him.

Richard Miller, the assistant chief deputy DA who prosecuted Serafini, told jurors that Serafini hated his wife's well-off parents and allegedly told other people that he was willing to pay $20,000 to get them killed, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Adrienne Spohr, her sister, has been pushing for justice in the case since the deadly attack. She commented Monday that the Placer County DA and sheriff's office "never gave up."

"It's been four years since my mom and dad were shot, and it's been four years of just hell," she told CBS outside the courthouse.

Serafini is a San Francisco-born native and in 1992 got selected by the Minnesota Twins in that year's MLB draft. In addition to a tour in Italy during the 2013 World Baseball Classic, he played for the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and in August 2003 was signed to join the Cincinnati Reds.

He has a scheduled sentencing on August 18 and faces a max sentence of life in prison without a chance of parole.

