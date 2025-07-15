Trending
July 15, 2025 / 10:47 PM

Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead

By Darryl Coote
July 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police detectives on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of killing an American Idol music supervisor and her husband during a a home invasion last week, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect in a statement as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian of Encino, a San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles.

He is accused of killing Robin Kaye, 70, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, 70, on Thursday at their White Oak Avenue home.

Authorities said they discovered their bodies at around 2:30 p.m. PTD Monday while performing a welfare check at the Encino residence following a request from a person who reported not hearing from them for several days.

Police said they believe the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door while Deluca and Kaye were out. They then returned while the suspect was still inside the home.

"A confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives," the LAPD said. "The victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds and the suspect fled from the residence on foot."

LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told reporters during a Tuesday press conference that they are looking for a motive.

"Right now, it is an apparent random attack. The house did not appear to be ransacked. So, we're looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be there," he said.

"The motive may not have been theft, but the motive could also have been random, based on what we know so far."

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, police received a radio call for the residence reporting a potential burglary, according to the LAPD. During the press conference, Golan explained that they had received two radio calls for the residence reporting a person jumping a fence on to the couple's property.

He said police did arrive at the scene and conducted an investigation, but were unable to enter the property "due to it being heavily fortified."

The suspect's break-in was later discovered following inspection of surveillance video, he added.

"The suspect had managed to scale over one of the fences, gain access to the residence and he entered an unlocked or unsecured door to the residence," Golan said.

The suspect was in the residence a half hour before Deluca and Kaye returned, he said.

No weapon has been recovered, he said, adding that the suspect was arrested at around 3 p.m. Tuesday at his own Encino residence without incidence.

