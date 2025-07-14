U.S. News
July 14, 2025 / 9:05 AM

Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Grand Canyon Lodge, a landmark hotel, has been destroyed by wildfires,according to officials on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Grand Canyon Lodge, a landmark hotel, has been destroyed by wildfires,according to officials on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The Grand Canyon Lodge, a landmark hotel in Arizona, was destroyed by a wildfire tearing through the region, officials said.

The National Park Service confirmed that the Grand Canyon Lodge and "numerous historic cabins in the developed area" were destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire.

"I am incredibly saddened by the destruction of the historic Grand Canyon Lodge," Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

The hotel, listed as a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1937 and was the only in-park lodging option on the North Rim.

It was built on the foundation of the original Grand Canyon Lodge, which was also destroyed by a fire in 1932.

The Dragon Bravo Fire, had "exhibited extreme and volatile fire behavior," as it scorched over 5,000 acres, according to the National Park Service website.

The Dragon Bravo Fire is one of the two wildfires that scorched over 45,000 acres near the Grand Canyon.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, and all staff and residents have been evacuated, according to the NPS.

The North Rim will be closed to all visitor access for the rest of 2025, and all inner canyon corridor trails, campgrounds, and associated areas, which include North Kaibab Trail, South Kaibab Trail, Phantom Ranch, and Bridge Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens, are closed until further notice.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire
July 14 (UPI) -- A fire at an assisted living complex in Massachusetts is under investigation Monday after it left several dead and injured Sunday night.
Musk a 'no' on Tesla-xAI merger despite pending shareholder vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Musk a 'no' on Tesla-xAI merger despite pending shareholder vote
July 14 (UPI) -- CEO of Tesla Elon Musk said Monday he doesn't support a merger of his automotive company with his AI and technology company xAI, even though Tesla shareholders will vote on making an investment into xAI.
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
WASHINGTON, July 14 (UPI) -- Despite an apparent reversal on mass layoffs, the Department of Veterans Affairs is quietly advancing a large-scale workforce reduction, prompting legal challenges, staff unrest and warnings from frontline nurses.
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States will send Ukraine Patriot air defense system munitions that the European Union will pay for.
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
July 13 (UPI) -- Three people are dead, including the gunman, following Sunday's shootings at a Kentucky airport and church, police said.
Report: Secret Service had tips on Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Report: Secret Service had tips on Trump assassination attempt
July 13 (UPI) -- Federal security officials received key information about an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump when a gunman's bullet grazed Trump's ear at a rural Pennsylvania campaign rally last summer, a report says.
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
July 13 (UPI) -- In a shift, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on Sunday to walk back earlier plans for a sweeping dismantling of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, saying Trump wants to "remake" it.
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
July 13 (UPI) -- Two wildfires burning near the Grand Canyon have scorched more than 45,000 acres of tinder dry brush and vegetation and prompted evacuation orders for the Kaibab National Forest and north to the Utah border.
Search paused in central Texas amid rainy forecast, flash flood warning
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Search paused in central Texas amid rainy forecast, flash flood warning
July 13 (UPI) -- Investigators suspended the search for missing people in the aftermath of flooding in Texas last week amid a level 3 alert for more potential floods as forecasters predict heavy rain through Monday.
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
July 13 (UPI) -- An internal memo from the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicates the agency may expand its efforts to deport immigrants to countries they are do not hold citizenship.

Trending Stories

ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill

Follow Us