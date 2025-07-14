Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge

July 14 (UPI) -- The Grand Canyon Lodge, a landmark hotel in Arizona, was destroyed by a wildfire tearing through the region, officials said.

The National Park Service confirmed that the Grand Canyon Lodge and "numerous historic cabins in the developed area" were destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire.

"I am incredibly saddened by the destruction of the historic Grand Canyon Lodge," Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

The hotel, listed as a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1937 and was the only in-park lodging option on the North Rim.

It was built on the foundation of the original Grand Canyon Lodge, which was also destroyed by a fire in 1932.

The Dragon Bravo Fire, had "exhibited extreme and volatile fire behavior," as it scorched over 5,000 acres, according to the National Park Service website.

The Dragon Bravo Fire is one of the two wildfires that scorched over 45,000 acres near the Grand Canyon.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, and all staff and residents have been evacuated, according to the NPS.

The North Rim will be closed to all visitor access for the rest of 2025, and all inner canyon corridor trails, campgrounds, and associated areas, which include North Kaibab Trail, South Kaibab Trail, Phantom Ranch, and Bridge Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens, are closed until further notice.