July 14 (UPI) -- American consumer health company Kenvue on Monday fired CEO Thibaut Mongon.

Kenvue, which produces Aveeno, Band-Aid Brand, Johnson's, Listerine, Neutrogena and Tylenol, announced that Mongon "has departed the company" and stepped down from the board.

Kirk Perry, a director with more than 30 years of technology and business transformation experience, was appointed as interim CEO.

"As interim CEO, I am excited to leverage my decades of experience leading businesses across the consumer and technology industries and work with the Board and leadership team to put the business on the strongest footing to deliver on Kenvue's full potential and realize our goal of top-tier financial performance," Perry said.

Heidrick & Struggles, an executive search firm, is assisting the company in a search for its next fulltime CEO.

"The Board's strategic review is underway, and we are considering a broad range of potential alternatives, including ways to simplify the Company's portfolio and how it operates. At the same time, with the CEO transition and recent appointment of a new CFO, we are aligning leadership expertise to drive the Company forward," said Larry Merlo, Kenvue's Chair of the Board. "We are confident that the steps we are taking put Kenvue on the right path to deliver both near- and long-term value creation for shareholders."