Emergency issued for N.J. as flash flooding hits eastern U.S.

July 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey state of emergency went into effect Monday night as heavy rains drenched the Eastern United States, causing flash flooding, including in New York City.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement the state of emergency went into effect at 8 p.m. EDT "due to flash flooding and severe thunderstorms across the state."

"I urge New Jerseyans to exercise caution, follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Newark Liberty International Airport due to the weather.

Mayor Jonathan Busch of Metuchen, located in Middlesex County, said on social media that the borough was "experiencing significant flooding." Local police had closed multiple roads and were transporting stranded motorists to the local high school, he said.

In New Providence, local officials were warning residents to stay home, even though the rain had stopped.

"Historic rainfall, please stay in and off the roads," Mayor Al Morgan said on Facebook.

In New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting on X that multiple subway lines were suspended due to flooding. Videos circulating online showed water flowing like a river through subway stations and into occupied cars.

New York City Emergency Management said flash flood warnings were in effect for all five boroughs. It said New York City was being lashed with heavy rains and up to 2 or more inches of rain may fall "quickly."

"Flooding can be deadly and often strikes with little or no warning," it said.

"If you live in a basement apartment or low-lying area, be ready to move to high ground. Keep your Go Bag near the door and clear exit paths."