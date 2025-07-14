Trending
U.S. News
July 14, 2025 / 11:15 PM

Emergency issued for N.J. as flash flooding hits eastern U.S.

By Darryl Coote
July 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey state of emergency went into effect Monday night as heavy rains drenched the Eastern United States, causing flash flooding, including in New York City.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement the state of emergency went into effect at 8 p.m. EDT "due to flash flooding and severe thunderstorms across the state."

"I urge New Jerseyans to exercise caution, follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Newark Liberty International Airport due to the weather.

Mayor Jonathan Busch of Metuchen, located in Middlesex County, said on social media that the borough was "experiencing significant flooding." Local police had closed multiple roads and were transporting stranded motorists to the local high school, he said.

In New Providence, local officials were warning residents to stay home, even though the rain had stopped.

"Historic rainfall, please stay in and off the roads," Mayor Al Morgan said on Facebook.

In New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting on X that multiple subway lines were suspended due to flooding. Videos circulating online showed water flowing like a river through subway stations and into occupied cars.

New York City Emergency Management said flash flood warnings were in effect for all five boroughs. It said New York City was being lashed with heavy rains and up to 2 or more inches of rain may fall "quickly."

"Flooding can be deadly and often strikes with little or no warning," it said.

"If you live in a basement apartment or low-lying area, be ready to move to high ground. Keep your Go Bag near the door and clear exit paths."

Latest Headlines

Amazon Web Services launches Kiro for writing code with AI help
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon Web Services launches Kiro for writing code with AI help
July 14 (UPI) -- Amazon Web Services on Monday released Kiro, a program that allows developers to write code with help from artificial intelligence.
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
July 14 (UPI) -- A recent study by Stanford University offers a warning that therapy chatbots could pose a substantial safety risk to users suffering from mental health issues.
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
WASHINGTON, July 14 (UPI) -- Despite an apparent reversal on mass layoffs, the Department of Veterans Affairs is quietly advancing a workforce reduction, prompting legal challenges, staff unrest and warnings from frontline nurses.
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to proceed with mass firings at the Department of Education by lifting an injunction while litigation proceeds in the courts.
Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor
July 14 (UPI) -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday formally announced he is running as an independent for New York City's mayor, less than one month after he lost to Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary.
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
July 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Oklahoma town confirmed Monday that a farmer was killed by his own water buffalo last week.
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
July 14 (UPI) -- Meta will invest in "hundreds of billions of dollars" in artificial intelligence with the world's first supercluster online next year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump warned Russia Monday that it may face "severe tariffs" if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't negotiated.
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
July 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers have a busy week in Washington as senators consider a GOP plan to pull back billions of dollars that hits foreign aid and public broadcasting.
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
July 14 (UPI) -- American consumer health company Kenvue's Board of Directors announced new actions to unlock shareholder value and an interim CEO on Monday.

