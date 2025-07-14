Trending
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached

By Ian Stark
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump warned Russia Monday that it may face "severe tariffs" if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't negotiated.

Trump said the United States would impose 100% secondary tariffs on nations that engage in trade with Moscow.

"We're very, very unhappy with them," Trump said. "And we're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days."

Trump shared this during a meeting and press conference in the Oval Office Monday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in which he also explained how American weapons will now head to Ukraine.

"We've made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons and they're going to be paying for them," Trump said, reiterating what he had said Sunday to the press at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on the same subject.

"The United States will not be having any payment made," Trump added. "We're not buying it but we will manufacture it and they're going to be paying for it."

Trump also explained some weaponry, including Patriot missile systems, will be in Ukraine "very soon, within days," and that the arms would first arrive in NATO countries before being transferred to Ukraine.

Rutte added that the process will run through NATO's system, and that Ukraine will receive what it requires. "It will mean that Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment," he explained. "For air defense, missiles, ammunition, etc."

"So if I were Vladimir Putin today," Rutte continued, "I would reconsider if I should take negotiations with Ukraine more seriously."

