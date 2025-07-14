U.S. News
July 14, 2025 / 12:11 AM

Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States will send Ukraine Patriot air defense system munitions that the European Union will pay for.

Trump made the announcement to reporters during a press gaggle at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after attending the Club World Cup final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

He told reporters the number of Patriot munitions hasn't been agreed on yet, but was adamant Europe was to pay for them.

"They're going to have some because they do need protection, but the European Union is paying for," he said. "We're not paying anything for it, but we will send it."

Related

Trump incorrectly stated that the United States has given hundreds of billions more to Ukraine than the European Union, despite the U.S. government and the EU, along with its members states, having allocated comparable amounts.

According to the U.S. government, the United States has allocated $182.8 billion of which $83.4 billion has been disbursed. The EU states it and its members have given Ukraine $192.5 billion, and have allocated tens of billions more.

The United States is, however, still the largest single backer in Ukraine's defense, though it has given very little aid to the war-torn country during the second Trump administration.

Trump has sought to have the EU pay more for Ukraine's defense, and he told reporters Sunday that he has a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, and that they will be sending "various pieces of very sophisticated" military equipment to Ukraine "and they're going to pay us 100% for them."

A pause on some U.S. military aid transfers to Ukraine put in place early this month was lifted by Trump as he has grown more frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, who campaigned on ending the war within 24 hours of returning to the White House, has been seeking a cease-fire in the war since his inauguration, which has seemed to have hit a stalemate. Early this month, he had a phone call with Putin, after which he told reporters that he "didn't make any progress" toward securing a cease-fire.

Since then, he has voiced frustration with the Russian leader, whom he once frequently praised.

"Putin really surprised a lot of people," Trump said Sunday. "He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening. There's a bit of a problem there. I don't like it."

