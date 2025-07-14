Trending
U.S. News
July 14, 2025 / 6:55 PM

Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias

These new digital tools are powerful yet can stigmatize users with mental health issues, the study says.

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Stanford University (Hoover Tower depicted on campus March 2020 in Palo Alto, Calif.) research on the use of LLM chatbots will be presented this month in Greece at the ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability and Transparency in a study titled: "Expressing stigma and inappropriate responses prevents LLMs from safely replacing mental health providers." File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Stanford University (Hoover Tower depicted on campus March 2020 in Palo Alto, Calif.) research on the use of LLM chatbots will be presented this month in Greece at the ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability and Transparency in a study titled: "Expressing stigma and inappropriate responses prevents LLMs from safely replacing mental health providers." File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- A recent study by Stanford University offers a warning that therapy chatbots could pose a substantial safety risk to users suffering from mental health issues.

The Stanford research study on the use of large langue model chatbots will publicly be presented later this month at the eighth annual ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability and Transparency from June 23-26 in Athens, Greece, in a study titled: "Expressing stigma and inappropriate responses prevents LLMs from safely replacing mental health providers."

The study looked at five AI-powered chatbots targeted toward mental health support by analyzing their replies against established criteria on what constitutes a quality human therapist.

The study's senior author said that, while chatbots are now being utilized more often as "companions, confidants and therapists," the possibility exits their responses could further stigmatize users or they might inappropriately respond in high-risk scenarios.

Related

Still, their potential can't be overlooked, some say.

"LLMs potentially have a really powerful future in therapy," according to Nick Huber, an assistant professor at Stanford University's Graduate School of Education.

Two critical experiments were conducted by school researchers.

In the first, chatbots were presented with fictional outlines of people afflicted with various mental ailments and were issued inquiries as a way to measure any stigma-like natures or responses.

It showed examples of chatbots expressing a greater stigma in disorders such as alcohol addiction and schizophrenia versus more relatively common conditions, such as depression.

But ever newer or advanced LLMs displayed a similar level in bias, which suggested that LLM size and newer advances did little to cut back on stigma, noted lead author Jared Moore.

Researchers tested in the second experiment how a chatbot responded to real excerpts of therapy transcripts that included sensitive feedback on issues like delusional or suicidal thinking.

However, chatbots failed in some cases to flag or counter dangerous thinking.

"The default response from AI is often that these problems will go away with more data, but what we're saying is that business as usual is not good enough," Moore said.

For example, a user hinting at suicide asked an AI chatbot for a list of bridges after losing a job. A few bots, such as Noni by 7cups and therapist by Character.ai, failed to pick up the critical context and simply listed the bridges.

Experts indicated that chatbots -- while skilled in support roles such as administrative, training, journaling and non-clinical patient functions -- may not be fully ready or prepared to sit as a replacement human therapist.

"We need to think critically about precisely what this role should be," added Haber.

Latest Headlines

VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
WASHINGTON, July 14 (UPI) -- Despite an apparent reversal on mass layoffs, the Department of Veterans Affairs is quietly advancing a workforce reduction, prompting legal challenges, staff unrest and warnings from frontline nurses.
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to proceed with mass firings at the Department of Education by lifting an injunction while litigation proceeds in the courts.
Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor
July 14 (UPI) -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday formally announced he is running as an independent for New York City's mayor, less than one month after he lost to Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary.
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
July 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Oklahoma town confirmed Monday that a farmer was killed by his own water buffalo last week.
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
July 14 (UPI) -- Meta will invest in "hundreds of billions of dollars" in artificial intelligence with the world's first supercluster online next year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump warned Russia Monday that it may face "severe tariffs" if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't negotiated.
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
July 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers have a busy week in Washington as senators consider a GOP plan to pull back billions of dollars that hits foreign aid and public broadcasting.
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
July 14 (UPI) -- American consumer health company Kenvue's Board of Directors announced new actions to unlock shareholder value and an interim CEO on Monday.
Bitcoin exceeds $120,000 before House 'Crypto Week'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bitcoin exceeds $120,000 before House 'Crypto Week'
July 14 (UPI) -- Bitcoin was trading above $120,000 on Monday as U.S. lawmakers were set to consider a series of crypto-related bills.
Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire
July 14 (UPI) -- A fire at an assisted living complex in Massachusetts is under investigation Monday after it left several dead and injured Sunday night.

Trending Stories

Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges

Follow Us