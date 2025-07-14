Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo

July 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Oklahoma town confirmed Monday that a farmer was killed by his own water buffalo last week.

In a press release from the Jones Police Department, Chief Bryan Farrington announced that officers responded to the farm of Bradley McMichael on Friday night but were initially unable to reach him due to the presence of a water buffalo acting aggressively.

Farrington explained that the animal was killed in order to safely reach McMichael, who had "sustained multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal."

He further described that while the scene was under investigation, a second water buffalo "became increasingly agitated" and posed a threat to emergency personnel onsite, and then that "second animal was also dispatched."

Farrington said evidence showed that McMichael, who had purchased the water buffaloes at a livestock auction on Thursday had gotten trapped in their enclosure, where he suffered fatal injuries.

McMichael's body has since been brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for further examination. A statement from his farm posted Sunday confirmed that he died Friday in a "tragic accident," and that the farm was "his dream."