Trending
U.S. News
July 14, 2025 / 3:10 PM

Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo

Officers also kill second "agitated" water buffalo on the scene.

By Ian Stark
Share with X

July 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Oklahoma town confirmed Monday that a farmer was killed by his own water buffalo last week.

In a press release from the Jones Police Department, Chief Bryan Farrington announced that officers responded to the farm of Bradley McMichael on Friday night but were initially unable to reach him due to the presence of a water buffalo acting aggressively.

Farrington explained that the animal was killed in order to safely reach McMichael, who had "sustained multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal."

He further described that while the scene was under investigation, a second water buffalo "became increasingly agitated" and posed a threat to emergency personnel onsite, and then that "second animal was also dispatched."

Farrington said evidence showed that McMichael, who had purchased the water buffaloes at a livestock auction on Thursday had gotten trapped in their enclosure, where he suffered fatal injuries.

McMichael's body has since been brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for further examination. A statement from his farm posted Sunday confirmed that he died Friday in a "tragic accident," and that the farm was "his dream."

Read More

Latest Headlines

First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
July 14 (UPI) -- Meta will invest in "hundreds of billions of dollars" in artificial intelligence with the world's first supercluster online next year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump warned Russia Monday that it may face "severe tariffs" if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't negotiated.
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
July 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers have a busy week in Washington as senators consider a GOP plan to pull back billions of dollars that hits foreign aid and public broadcasting.
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
July 14 (UPI) -- American consumer health company Kenvue's Board of Directors announced new actions to unlock shareholder value and an interim CEO on Monday.
Bitcoin exceeds $120,000 before House 'Crypto Week'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bitcoin exceeds $120,000 before House 'Crypto Week'
July 14 (UPI) -- Bitcoin was trading above $120,000 on Monday as U.S. lawmakers were set to consider a series of crypto-related bills.
Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire
July 14 (UPI) -- A fire at an assisted living complex in Massachusetts is under investigation Monday after it left several dead and injured Sunday night.
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
July 14 (UPI) -- Grand Canyon Lodge, a landmark hotel, has been destroyed by wildfires,according to officials on Sunday.
Musk a 'no' on Tesla-xAI merger despite pending shareholder vote
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Musk a 'no' on Tesla-xAI merger despite pending shareholder vote
July 14 (UPI) -- CEO of Tesla Elon Musk said Monday he doesn't support a merger of his automotive company with his AI and technology company xAI, even though Tesla shareholders will vote on making an investment into xAI.
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
WASHINGTON, July 14 (UPI) -- Despite an apparent reversal on mass layoffs, the Department of Veterans Affairs is quietly advancing a large-scale workforce reduction, prompting legal challenges, staff unrest and warnings from frontline nurses.
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States will send Ukraine Patriot air defense system munitions that the European Union will pay for.

Trending Stories

Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge

Follow Us