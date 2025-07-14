Trending
U.S. News
July 14, 2025 / 4:39 PM

Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Andrew Cuomo departs after he delivers a concession speech at his mayoral primary election night event in New York City on June 24. On Monday, he formally announced that he is running as an independent for New York City's mayor. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Andrew Cuomo departs after he delivers a concession speech at his mayoral primary election night event in New York City on June 24. On Monday, he formally announced that he is running as an independent for New York City's mayor. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday formally announced he is running as an independent for New York City's mayor, three weeks after he lost to Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary.

Since Cuomo, 65, conceded to Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic Socialist, in the June 24 primary, the former governor said he has been keeping his options open. Current Mayor Eric Adams, 64, also is running as an independent

"Only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary," Cuomo posted in a video on X. "The general election is in November and I am in it to win. My opponent Mr. Mamdani offers slick programs, but no real solutions."

In unofficial ranked-choice voting, Mamdani won with 565,639 votes, or 56.2%, followed by Cuomo with 440,655, or 43.8 percent. There were 11 candidates.

But Cuomo said all independent candidates should drop out if they are not leading by mid-September, NewsNation, the New York Daily News and CBS News reported. Election Day is Nov. 4.

"It's a reasonable compromise," political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told CBS News. "He's trying to appear diplomatic. He does have the edge. Why? He raised an extraordinary amount of money for the June primary. Didn't work out well for him. He was clubbed. So the question is what happens next?"

Sheinkopf said the race favors Mamdani because more than one independent is running.

In a poll conducted by Slingshot Strategies, Mandani leads with 35%, followed by Cuomo with 25%, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa at 14% and Adams with 11%.

On Sunday before Cuomo's announcement, Adams said: "The people spoke loudly -- he lost. Yet he continues to put himself over the number one goal -- beating Mamdani and securing our city future."

Mamdani's campaign said: "While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are tripping over themselves to cut backroom deals with billionaires and Republicans, Zohran Mamdani is focused on making this city more affordable for New Yorkers. That's the choice this November."

Mamdani has been a member of the New York State Assembly since 2021, serving Queens. Born in Kampala, Uganda, of an Indian mother and a Muslim father, he moved to New York City as a child.

If elected, he would become NYC's first Muslim or Indian mayor.

Cuomo was elected New York's governor in 2011 and resigned in 2021 during sexual and professional misconduct allegations that he denies.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to proceed with mass firings at the Department of Education by lifting an injunction while litigation proceeds in the courts.
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
WASHINGTON, July 14 (UPI) -- Despite an apparent reversal on mass layoffs, the Department of Veterans Affairs is quietly advancing a workforce reduction, prompting legal challenges, staff unrest and warnings from frontline nurses.
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
July 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Oklahoma town confirmed Monday that a farmer was killed by his own water buffalo last week.
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
July 14 (UPI) -- Meta will invest in "hundreds of billions of dollars" in artificial intelligence with the world's first supercluster online next year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump warned Russia Monday that it may face "severe tariffs" if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't negotiated.
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
July 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers have a busy week in Washington as senators consider a GOP plan to pull back billions of dollars that hits foreign aid and public broadcasting.
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
July 14 (UPI) -- American consumer health company Kenvue's Board of Directors announced new actions to unlock shareholder value and an interim CEO on Monday.
Bitcoin exceeds $120,000 before House 'Crypto Week'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bitcoin exceeds $120,000 before House 'Crypto Week'
July 14 (UPI) -- Bitcoin was trading above $120,000 on Monday as U.S. lawmakers were set to consider a series of crypto-related bills.
Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire
July 14 (UPI) -- A fire at an assisted living complex in Massachusetts is under investigation Monday after it left several dead and injured Sunday night.
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
July 14 (UPI) -- Grand Canyon Lodge, a landmark hotel, has been destroyed by wildfires,according to officials on Sunday.

Trending Stories

Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge

Follow Us