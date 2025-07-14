Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor

July 14 (UPI) -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday formally announced he is running as an independent for New York City's mayor, three weeks after he lost to Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary.

Since Cuomo, 65, conceded to Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic Socialist, in the June 24 primary, the former governor said he has been keeping his options open. Current Mayor Eric Adams, 64, also is running as an independent

"Only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary," Cuomo posted in a video on X. "The general election is in November and I am in it to win. My opponent Mr. Mamdani offers slick programs, but no real solutions."

In it to win it. pic.twitter.com/1pr5obsVAu— Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 14, 2025

In unofficial ranked-choice voting, Mamdani won with 565,639 votes, or 56.2%, followed by Cuomo with 440,655, or 43.8 percent. There were 11 candidates.

But Cuomo said all independent candidates should drop out if they are not leading by mid-September, NewsNation, the New York Daily News and CBS News reported. Election Day is Nov. 4.

"It's a reasonable compromise," political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told CBS News. "He's trying to appear diplomatic. He does have the edge. Why? He raised an extraordinary amount of money for the June primary. Didn't work out well for him. He was clubbed. So the question is what happens next?"

Sheinkopf said the race favors Mamdani because more than one independent is running.

In a poll conducted by Slingshot Strategies, Mandani leads with 35%, followed by Cuomo with 25%, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa at 14% and Adams with 11%.

On Sunday before Cuomo's announcement, Adams said: "The people spoke loudly -- he lost. Yet he continues to put himself over the number one goal -- beating Mamdani and securing our city future."

Mamdani's campaign said: "While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are tripping over themselves to cut backroom deals with billionaires and Republicans, Zohran Mamdani is focused on making this city more affordable for New Yorkers. That's the choice this November."

Mamdani has been a member of the New York State Assembly since 2021, serving Queens. Born in Kampala, Uganda, of an Indian mother and a Muslim father, he moved to New York City as a child.

If elected, he would become NYC's first Muslim or Indian mayor.

Cuomo was elected New York's governor in 2011 and resigned in 2021 during sexual and professional misconduct allegations that he denies.