July 14, 2025 / 8:02 AM

Musk a 'no' on Tesla-xAI merger despite pending shareholder vote

By Ian Stark
Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, D.C. in April. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, D.C. in April. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday he doesn't support a merger of his automotive company with his AI and technology company xAI, even though Tesla shareholders will vote on making an investment into xAI.

Replying to users on the social media platform X, which he owns, Musk said he does not support the merger but that Tesla would hold a shareholder vote on investment in the AI company.

"It's not up to me. If it was up to me, Tesla would have invested in xAI long ago," he wrote.

"It would be great, but subject to board and shareholder approval," Musk also posted Sunday morning.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal wrote Saturday that SpaceX, Musk's space technology company, will invest $2 billion into xAI.

Musk has looked to one of his companies to boost another before. In March, xAI acquired X, which Musk also owns, in a deal that valued X at $33 billion and xAI at $80 billion.

Tesla users will also find the xAI chatbot Grok on their dashboards.

Grok has garnered some negative attention as of late, after it spit out a number of anti-Semitic comments recently. Musk put out an apology Saturday, in which he said the problem was caused by "deprecated code," which has since been removed and that Grok was "refactored the entire system to prevent further abuse."

