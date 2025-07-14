Nine dead, several hurt in Massachusetts assisted living complex fire

July 14 (UPI) -- A fire at an assisted living complex in Massachusetts is under investigation Monday after it left several dead and injured Sunday night.

Jeffrey Bacon, Fire Chief of the city of Fall River, confirmed Monday nine people died and 30 have been hospitalized as a result of the five-alarm blaze that broke out around 9:30 p.m. EDT at the 100-unit Gabriel House Assisted Living Residence.

Bacon also explained that firefighters found heavy fire conditions upon arrival, and that some residents were hanging out of windows awaiting rescue.

One of the injured victims remains in critical condition, and five firefighters also sustained minor injuries due to the incident.

Bacon credited EMS, police and his department for saving lives while working in a coordinated effort during a press conference Sunday.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services announced Monday that a notification center has been established at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, and that anyone who goes there should enter through its Emergency Department.