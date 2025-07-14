Trending
U.S. News
July 14, 2025 / 8:09 PM

Amazon Web Services launches Kiro for writing code with AI help

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during an Amazon Devices launch on Febriuary 26 in New York where the company unveiled Alexa+, with AI features. On Monday, Amazon Web Services announced Kiro, allows developers to write code with help from artificial intelligence. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during an Amazon Devices launch on Febriuary 26 in New York where the company unveiled Alexa+, with AI features. On Monday, Amazon Web Services announced Kiro, allows developers to write code with help from artificial intelligence. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Amazon Web Services on Monday released Kiro, a program that allows developers to write code with help from artificial intelligence.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy launched the service in a post on X.

"Introducing Kiro, an all-new agent IDE [Integrated Development Environment] that has a chance to transform how developers build software," Jassy wrote about the service from Amazon's Web Services, which is the leading provider of cloud infrastructure.

Amazon's name doesn't appear in the announcement, Geekwire noted.

Related

AWS launched in 2006 and includes storage and computing power. In 2024, its revenue was $107.6 billion. Overall, Amazon's revenue was $637.9 billion, including retail services, delivery, digital content, devices, Whole Foods, physical stores

Vibe coding directs computers to creative software without much human direction.

After the free preview ends, free and premium versions of Kiro will be available.

The company plans three pricing tiers: a free version with 50 agent interactions per month; a Pro tier at $19 per user per month with 1,000 interactions; and a Pro+ tier at $39 per user per month with 3,000 interactions.

Jassy noted the advantages of its program, which uses AI models from Amazon-backed Anthropic but there will be alternatives.

"Kiro is really good at 'vibe coding' but goes beyond that," he said. "While other AI coding assistants might help you prototype quickly, Kiro helps you take those prototypes all the way to production by following a mature, structured development process out of the box. This means developers can spend less time on boilerplate coding and more time where it matters most -- innovating and building solutions that customers will love."

Diagrams and tasks are generated to streamline development, AWS said.

Kiro now can only communicate with people in English.

Two product developers, Nikhil Swaminathan and Deeak Sing, gave some details on the programming service and provided a tutorial.

"I'm sure you've been there: prompt, prompt, prompt, and you have a working application," they wrote. "It's fun and feels like magic. But getting it to production requires more. ... Requirements are fuzzy and you can't tell if the application meets them."

They said Kir works "like an experience developer catching things you miss or completing boilerplate tasks in the background as you work. These event-driven automation triggers an agent to execute a task in the background when you save, create, delete files, or on a manual trigger."

In one example, they showed how an e-commerce application for selling crafts can add a review section for users' feedback on crafts.

They looked to the future, writing "the way humans and machines coordinate to build software is still messy and fragmented, but we're working to change that. Specs is a major step in that direction."

Other companies are going into vibecoding, CNBC reported.

Google plans to make its Gemini Code Assist more useful for software developers. On Friday, the company paid a $2.4 billion for licensing rights and top talent from AI software coding startup WIndsurf.

On Monday, AI startup Cognition announced it is acquiring Windsurf's intellectual property, produce, trademark, brand and talent for an undisclosed amoint.

Microsoft's GitHub's agent allows its Visual Studio Code to work in agent mode for automated software development.

Anysphere has developed Cursor and plans to raise money at a $10 billion valuation.

OpenAI had considered acquiring Windsurf and Cursor.

Latest Headlines

Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stanford study on AI therapy chatbots warns of risks, bias
July 14 (UPI) -- A recent study by Stanford University offers a warning that therapy chatbots could pose a substantial safety risk to users suffering from mental health issues.
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
VA shifts layoff plans, but questions persist over veterans' care
WASHINGTON, July 14 (UPI) -- Despite an apparent reversal on mass layoffs, the Department of Veterans Affairs is quietly advancing a workforce reduction, prompting legal challenges, staff unrest and warnings from frontline nurses.
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows mass firings at Education Department
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to proceed with mass firings at the Department of Education by lifting an injunction while litigation proceeds in the courts.
Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor
July 14 (UPI) -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday formally announced he is running as an independent for New York City's mayor, less than one month after he lost to Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary.
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
July 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Oklahoma town confirmed Monday that a farmer was killed by his own water buffalo last week.
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First AI data supercluster going online in 2026, Zuckerberg says
July 14 (UPI) -- Meta will invest in "hundreds of billions of dollars" in artificial intelligence with the world's first supercluster online next year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump threatens 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal reached
July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump warned Russia Monday that it may face "severe tariffs" if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't negotiated.
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOGE cuts on Senate agenda in busy week for lawmakers
July 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers have a busy week in Washington as senators consider a GOP plan to pull back billions of dollars that hits foreign aid and public broadcasting.
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tylenol-maker Kenvue fires CEO Thibaut Mongon
July 14 (UPI) -- American consumer health company Kenvue's Board of Directors announced new actions to unlock shareholder value and an interim CEO on Monday.
Bitcoin exceeds $120,000 before House 'Crypto Week'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Bitcoin exceeds $120,000 before House 'Crypto Week'
July 14 (UPI) -- Bitcoin was trading above $120,000 on Monday as U.S. lawmakers were set to consider a series of crypto-related bills.

Trending Stories

Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Three people killed, including gunman, in Kentucky shootings
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Dragon Bravo fire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Police confirm Oklahoma farmer was killed by his own water buffalo
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges
Paraguay's economy grows amid structural challenges

Follow Us