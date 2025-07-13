U.S. News
July 13, 2025 / 4:45 PM

Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon

By Mark Moran
Visitors on the Skywalk with the Grand Canyon below at the opening of the Grand Canyon Skywalk at Grand Canyon West, Arizona, in 2007. Wildfires have scorched at least 45,000 near the Canyon, prompting hundreds of evacuations near the North Rim Sunday. File photo UPI Photo/Art Foxall
Visitors on the Skywalk with the Grand Canyon below at the opening of the Grand Canyon Skywalk at Grand Canyon West, Arizona, in 2007. Wildfires have scorched at least 45,000 near the Canyon, prompting hundreds of evacuations near the North Rim Sunday. File photo UPI Photo/Art Foxall

July 13 (UPI) -- Two wildfires burning near the Grand Canyon have scorched more than 45,000 acres of tinder dry brush and vegetation and prompted evacuation orders for the Kaibab National Forest and north to the Utah border.

The Bureau of Land Management is coordinating with Coconino County fire officials on the evacuations of hundreds of people. Both fires continue to burn out of control and are 0% contained, officials said. Nearly 600 crews have been assigned to battle the fires.

At least 500 visitors were also evacuated from public park areas in the North Rim where the fires are burning.

The White Sage Fire has burned more than 40,000 acres near the canyon's North Rim while the Dragon Bravo Fire has burned more than 5,000 acres, state and federal fire officials reported Sunday.

Lighting from rogue thunderstorms sparked the White Sage Fire, which spread quickly among pinyon pine and juniper trees, fanned by gusty winds and low humidity.

"On the ground resources are now focusing on a full suppression strategy to protect structures in the North Rim developed area," Grand Canyon Park officials said on InciWeb.

Steep and rugged terrain creates a challenge for firefighters trying to reach the blazes and dry weather continues to pose challenges and a threat for the fires to spread further.

Park officials have said the closures are expected to last until Aug. 9 or until the fires are contained.

